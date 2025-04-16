HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for February 2025
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The February data shows:
- on average, house prices haven’t changed since January 2025
- there has been an annual price rise of 5.4% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £268,000
England
In England the February data shows, on average, house prices rose by 0.3% since January 2025. The annual price rise of 5.3% takes the average property value to £292,000.
- Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.6%
- London saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -1.1%
- The North West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 8%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 1.7%
The regional data for England indicates that:
Price change by region for England
Repossession sales by volume for England
The lowest number of repossession sales in December 2024 was in the South West, West Midlands and East Midlands.
The highest number of repossession sales in December 2024 was in the North West and London.
Average price by property type for England
Funding and buyer status for England
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
London
London shows, on average, house prices decreased by 1.1% since January 2025. House prices have shown an annual price increase of 1.7% meaning the average price of a property is £556,000.
Average price by property type for London
Funding and buyer status for London
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
Wales
Wales shows, on average, house prices fell by 0.7% since January 2025. An annual price increase of 4.1% takes the average property value to £207,000.
There were 6 repossession sales for Wales in December 2024.
Average price by property type for Wales
Funding and buyer status for Wales
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
UK house prices
UK house prices rose by 5.4% in the year to February 2025, up from the revised estimate of 4.8% in the 12 months to January 2025. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK remain unchanged between January 2025 and February 2025, compared with a decrease of 0.5% from the same period 12 months ago (January 2024 and February 2024).
The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in February 2025, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 108,000. This is 28.1% higher than a year ago (February 2025). Between January 2025 and February 25, UK transactions increased by 13% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
House price monthly increase was highest in Yorkshire and the Humber where prices increased by 2.3% in the year to January 2025. The highest annual growth was in the North West, where prices increased by 8% in the year to February 2025.
See the economic statement..
The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.
