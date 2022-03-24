UK House Price Index for January 2022

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Since March 2020 all those involved in the property market have been impacted by the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19); HM Land Registry is no different and as a result, this release of the UK House Price index is not as complete as it could be.

The data is accurate. However, this release may be subject to increased revisions as we add more data over the coming months. See Reducing delays for more information.

The January data shows: on average, house prices have risen 0.4% since December 2021

there has been an annual price rise of 9.6% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £273,762

England

In England the January data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.1% since December 2021. The annual price rise of 9.4% takes the average property value to £291,560.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the East Midlands experienced the greatest increase in its average property value over the last 12 months with a movement of 11.6%

the East Midlands experienced the greatest monthly growth with an increase of 1.8%

London saw the lowest annual price growth with an increase of 2.2%

London saw the most significant monthly price fall with a movement of -1.8%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price January 2022 Annual change % since January 2021 Monthly change % since December 2021 East Midlands £235,503 11.6 1.8 East of England £341,629 11.5 1.4 London £510,102 2.2 -1.8 North East £150,787 8.3 1.7 North West £199,791 9.6 -0.3 South East £378,311 11.1 0.5 South West £307,468 10.9 -1.1 West Midlands £235,809 10.3 -0.1 Yorkshire and the Humber £194,525 7.3 -0.2

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in November 2021 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in November 2021 was in the North West.

Repossession sales November 2021 East Midlands 2 East of England 1 London 5 North East 9 North West 19 South East 4 South West 4 West Midlands 2 Yorkshire and the Humber 7 England 53

Average price by property type for England

Property type January 2022 January 2021 Difference % Detached £459,987 £409,299 12.4 Semi-detached £278,310 £252,171 10.4 Terraced £236,083 £217,353 8.6 Flat/maisonette £243,827 £233,302 4.5 All £291,560 £266,588 9.4

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price January 2022 Annual price change % since January 2021 Monthly price change since December 2021 Cash £274,054 9.5 0.2 Mortgage £300,381 9.3 0.1 First-time buyer £241,467 8.5 0.1 Former owner occupier £335,103 10.2 0.1

Building status for England

Building status* Average price January 2022 Annual price change % since January 2021 Monthly price change % since November 2021 New build £392,091 25.8% 6.2 Existing resold property £281,852 8.4 2.1

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 1.8% since December 2021. An annual price rise of 2.2% takes the average property value to £510,102.

Average price by property type for London

Property type January 2022 January 2021 Difference % Detached £1,023,120 £964,309 6.1 Semi-detached £654,928 £621,952 5.3 Terraced £553,729 £535,223 3.5 Flat/maisonette £428,181 £427,497 0.2 All £510,102 £499,115 2.2

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price January 2022 Annual price change % since January 2021 Monthly price change % since December 2021 Cash £530,430 2.8 -1.5 Mortgage £503,603 2.1 -1.9 First-time buyer £439,723 1.3 -1.9 Former owner occupier £587,393 3.5 -1.8

Building status for London

Building status* Average price January 2022 Annual price change % since January 2021 Monthly price change % since November 2021 New build £558,015 14.8 5.5 Existing resold property [£514,043 3.1 -0.2

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.3% since December 2021. An annual price rise of 13.9% takes the average property value to £206,251.

There were 2 repossession sales for Wales in November 2021.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type January 2022 January 2021 Difference % Detached £319,526 £276,415 15.6 Semi-detached £199,736 £175,326 13.9 Terraced £159,520 £140,081 13.9 Flat/maisonette £130,738 £122,374 6.8 All £206,251 £181,118 13.9