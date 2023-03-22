Wednesday 22 Mar 2023 @ 12:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for January 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The January data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen by 1.1% since December 2022

  • there has been an annual price rise of 6.3% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £289,818

England

In England, the January data shows that, on average, house prices have fallen 1.2% since December 2022. The annual price rise of 6.9% takes the average property value to £310,159.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 10.0%
  • the North East experienced the greatest monthly growth, with an increase of 0.6%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 3.2%
  • Yorkshire and The Humber saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –2.5%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price January 2023 Annual change % since January 2022 Monthly change % since December 2022
East Midlands £251,177 8.6 -1.7
East of England £358,114 6.8 -1.1
London £533,986 3.2 -1.0
North East £163,371 10 0.6
North West £214,431 7.2 -2.4
South East £398,368 6.3 -1.2
South West £329,691 7.1 -0.4
West Midlands £256,694 9.9 0.2
Yorkshire and the Humber £207,635 6.5 -2.5

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in November 2022 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in November 2022 was in the North West.

Repossession sales November 2022
East Midlands 4
East of England 1
London 8
North East 7
North West 26
South East 10
South West 5
West Midlands 10
Yorkshire and the Humber 5
England 76

Average price by property type for England

Property type January 2023 January 2022 Difference %
Detached £489,112 £456,138 7.2
Semi-detached £299,047 £277,134 7.9
Terraced £253,547 £235,755 7.5
Flat/maisonette £250,328 £241,647 3.6
All £310,159 £290,016 6.9

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price January 2023 Annual price change % since January 2022 Monthly price change % since December 2022
Cash £290,331 6.7 -1.0
Mortgage £320,027 7.0 -1.2
First-time buyer £257,146 6.9 -1.6
Former owner occupier £356,042 7.0 -0.9

Building status for England

Building status Average price November 2022 Annual price change % since November 2021 Monthly price change % since October 2022
New build £445,990 24.1 7.6
Existing resold property £307,024 10.0 0.2

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen 1.0% since December 2022. An annual price rise of 3.2% takes the average property value to £533,986.

Average price by property type for London

Property type January 2023 January 2022 Difference %
Detached £1,094,132 £1,044,080 4.8
Semi-detached £699,758 £663,809 5.4
Terraced £589,355 £561,146 5.0
Flat/maisonette £438,596 £434,068 1.0
All £533,986 £517,229 3.2

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price January 2023 Annual price change % since January 2022 Monthly price change % since December 2022
Cash £547,903 1.6 -0.9
Mortgage £528,619 3.6 -1.0
First-time buyer £459,631 2.9 -1.3
Former owner occupier £615,569 3.6 -0.7

Building status for London

Building status Average price November 2022 Annual price change % since November 2021 Monthly price change % since October 2022
New build £612,084 18.1 6.9
Existing resold property £536,790 5.1 0.0

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 2.3% since December 2022. An annual price rise of 5.8% takes the average property value to £216,871.

There were 5 repossession sales for Wales in November 2022.

Average price by property type for Wales

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

February 2023 Transaction Data

21/03/2023 12:25:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2023.

HM Land Registry industrial action update

22/02/2023 09:10:00

Targeted industrial action from 27 February to 3 March.

January 2023 Transaction Data

21/02/2023 15:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2023.

UK House Price Index for December 2022

15/02/2023 11:05:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

December 2022 Transaction Data

23/01/2023 13:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2022.

November 2022 Transaction Data

23/12/2022 09:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in November 2022.

UK House Price Index for October 2022

14/12/2022 12:05:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

HM Land Registry marks the first major milestone in fulfilling automation ambitions

30/11/2022 11:05:00

Applications submitted to HM Land Registry are now digital by default.

HM Land Registry arrangements for Royal Mail strikes

23/11/2022 11:05:00

The Communication Workers Union has formally notified Royal Mail they plan to call on their members to take national strike action on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 November 2022.

Public Service Insights: Supporting The 6 Key Pillars Of Employee Wellbeing Through An Intranet
Property type January 2023 January 2022 Difference %
Detached £332,208 £315,842 5.2
Semi-detached £211,471 £198,890 6.3
Terraced £168,941 £158,760