UK House Price Index for January 2025

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The January data shows:

on average, house prices have risen by 0.2% since December 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 4.9% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £269,000

England

In England the January data shows, on average, house prices rose by 0.2% since December 2024. The annual price rise of 4.8% takes the average property value to £291,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

London experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.3%

Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -0.6%

the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 9.1%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 2.3%

Price change by region for England

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest numbers of repossession sales in November 2024 were in the East Midlands and East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in November 2024 was in London.

Average price by property type for England

Funding and buyer status for England

Building status for England

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices decreased by 2.3% since December 2024. House prices have shown an annual price increase of 2.3%, meaning the average price of a property is £564,000.

Average price by property type for London

Funding and buyer status for London

Building status for London

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices rose by 0.9% since December 2024. An annual price increase of 6% takes the average property value to £210,000

There were 4 repossession sales for Wales in October 2024.

Average price by property type for Wales

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Building status for Wales

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 4.9% in the year to January 2025, up from the revised estimate of 4.6% in the 12 months to December 2024. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK increased by 0.2% between December 2024 and January 2025, compared with a decrease of 0.1% from the same period 12 months ago (December 2023 and January 2024).

The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in January 2025, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 95,000. This is 14.4% higher than a year ago (January 2024). Between December 2024 and January 2025, UK transactions decreased by 1% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

House price monthly increase was highest in London where prices increased by 2.3% in the year to January 2025. The highest annual growth was in the the North East, where prices increased by 9.1% in the year to January 2025.

The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.

