HM Land Registry
|Printable version
UK House Price Index for July 2025
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The July data shows:
- on average, house prices have risen 0.3% since June 2025
- there has been an annual price rise of 2.8% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £270,000
England
In England, the June Data shows on average, house prices rose by 0.3% since June 2025. The annual price rise of 2.7% takes the average property value to £292,000.
- The South West experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.4%
- The South East saw the biggest monthly price fall, with an decrease of -0.4%
- The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 7.9%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.7%
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-july-2025
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
HM Land Registry training programme recognised at industry awards02/09/2025 15:20:00
The Land Registration Academy programme has achieved a Princess Royal Training Award for its meaningful impact for colleagues and the organisation.
July 2025 Transaction Data22/08/2025 15:20:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2025.
UK House Price Index for June 202521/08/2025 13:25:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Enhancements to the portal in summer 202514/08/2025 09:05:00
As part of our programme of continual improvement to our digital services, we have made a number of enhancements to the portal.
HM Land Registry accepts Qualified Electronic Signatures04/08/2025 09:20:00
Adopting this technology will bring greater security and ease for anyone involved in buying or selling residential or commercial property.
June 2025 Transaction Data22/07/2025 11:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2025.
Annual Report 2024-25 reveals progress in digital transformation and improving speed of service21/07/2025 15:20:00
Better serving our customers and the property market, our Annual Report and Accounts 2024-25, was recently (18 July 2025) published.
May 2025 Transaction Data23/06/2025 15:20:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2025.