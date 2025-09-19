UK House Price Index for July 2025

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The July data shows:

on average, house prices have risen 0.3% since June 2025

there has been an annual price rise of 2.8% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £270,000

England

In England, the June Data shows on average, house prices rose by 0.3% since June 2025. The annual price rise of 2.7% takes the average property value to £292,000.

The South West experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.4%

The South East saw the biggest monthly price fall, with an decrease of -0.4%

The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 7.9%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.7%

