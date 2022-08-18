HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for June 2022
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The June data shows:
- monthly house prices rose by 1% since May 2022
- an annual price increase of 7.8% which takes the average property value in the UK to £286,397
England
In England the June data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.9% since May 2022. The annual price rise of 7.3% takes the average property value to £304,867.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- the East of England experienced the greatest increase in its average property value over the last 12 months with a movement of 9.7%
- the North East saw the lowest annual price growth with an increase of 3.6%
- Yorkshire and the Humber saw the most significant monthly price fall with a movement of -0.4% since May 2022
- the North West experienced the greatest monthly growth with an increase of 2.1% since May 2022
Price change by region for England
|Region
|Average price June 2022
|Annual change % since June 2021
|Monthly change % since May 2022
|East Midlands
|£245,911
|9.3
|1.7
|East of England
|£354,481
|9.7
|0.5
|London
|£537,920
|6.3
|1.9
|North East
|£157,924
|3.6
|1.7
|North West
|£212,347
|6.2
|2.1
|South East
|£390,513
|8.9
|0.8
|South West
|£322,329
|8
|0.5
|West Midlands
|£246,114
|6.6
|0
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|£203,973
|4.2
|-0.4
Repossession sales by volume for England
The lowest number of repossession sales in April 2022 was in the East of England region.
The highest number of repossession sales in April 2022 was in the North East.
|Repossession sales
|April 2022
|East Midlands
|4
|East of England
|0
|London
|4
|North East
|9
|North West
|6
|South East
|6
|South West
|4
|West Midlands
|2
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|2
|England
|37
Average price by property type for England
|Property type
|June 2022
|June 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£473,654
|£436,069
|8.6
|Semi-detached
|£292,222
|£268,955
|8.7
|Terraced
|£250,778
|£235,828
|6.3
|Flat/maisonette
|£252,431
|£241,889
|4.4
|All
|£304,867
|£284,252
|7.3
Funding and buyer status for England
|Transaction type
|Average price June 2022
|Annual price change % since June 2021
|Monthly price change % since May 2022
|Cash
|£285,151
|6.3
|0.7
|Mortgage
|£314,661
|7.6
|1
|First-time buyer
|£254,110
|7
|1.3
|Former owner occupier
|£348,575
|7.6
|0.6
Building status for England
|Building status
|Average price June 2022
|Annual price change % since June 2021
|Monthly price change % since May 2022
|New build
|£404,587
|16.9
|-4
|Existing resold property
|£291,692
|11.3
|1.1
London
London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.9% since May 2022. An annual price rise of 6.3% takes the average property value to £537,920.
Average price by property type for London
|Property type
|June 2022
|June 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£1,080,081
|£995,614
|8.5
|Semi-detached
|£694,334
|£639,787
|8.5
|Terraced
|£590,640
|£553,440
|6.7
|Flat/maisonette
|£447,046
|£425,811
|5
|All
|£537,920
|£505,998
|6.3
Funding and buyer status for London
|Transaction type
|Average price June 2022
|Annual price change % since June 2021
|Monthly price change % since May 2022
|Cash
|£553,409
|6.6
|1.7
|Mortgage
|£532,230
|6.2
|1.9
|First-time buyer
|£464,767
|5.8
|2.1
|Former owner occupier
|£617,589
|7.1
|1.6
Building status for London
|Building status
|Average price June 2022
|Annual price change % since June 2022
|Monthly price change % since June 2021
|New build
|£567,526
|8.8
|-4.3
|Existing resold property
|£522,226
|6.9
|0.9
Wales
Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.6% since May 2022. An annual price rise of 8.6% takes the average property value to £213,091.
