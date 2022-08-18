UK House Price Index for June 2022

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The June data shows: monthly house prices rose by 1% since May 2022

an annual price increase of 7.8% which takes the average property value in the UK to £286,397

England

In England the June data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.9% since May 2022. The annual price rise of 7.3% takes the average property value to £304,867.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the East of England experienced the greatest increase in its average property value over the last 12 months with a movement of 9.7%

the North East saw the lowest annual price growth with an increase of 3.6%

Yorkshire and the Humber saw the most significant monthly price fall with a movement of -0.4% since May 2022

the North West experienced the greatest monthly growth with an increase of 2.1% since May 2022

Price change by region for England

Region Average price June 2022 Annual change % since June 2021 Monthly change % since May 2022 East Midlands £245,911 9.3 1.7 East of England £354,481 9.7 0.5 London £537,920 6.3 1.9 North East £157,924 3.6 1.7 North West £212,347 6.2 2.1 South East £390,513 8.9 0.8 South West £322,329 8 0.5 West Midlands £246,114 6.6 0 Yorkshire and the Humber £203,973 4.2 -0.4

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in April 2022 was in the East of England region.

The highest number of repossession sales in April 2022 was in the North East.

Repossession sales April 2022 East Midlands 4 East of England 0 London 4 North East 9 North West 6 South East 6 South West 4 West Midlands 2 Yorkshire and the Humber 2 England 37

Average price by property type for England

Property type June 2022 June 2021 Difference % Detached £473,654 £436,069 8.6 Semi-detached £292,222 £268,955 8.7 Terraced £250,778 £235,828 6.3 Flat/maisonette £252,431 £241,889 4.4 All £304,867 £284,252 7.3

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price June 2022 Annual price change % since June 2021 Monthly price change % since May 2022 Cash £285,151 6.3 0.7 Mortgage £314,661 7.6 1 First-time buyer £254,110 7 1.3 Former owner occupier £348,575 7.6 0.6

Building status for England

Building status Average price June 2022 Annual price change % since June 2021 Monthly price change % since May 2022 New build £404,587 16.9 -4 Existing resold property £291,692 11.3 1.1

London

London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.9% since May 2022. An annual price rise of 6.3% takes the average property value to £537,920.

Average price by property type for London

Property type June 2022 June 2021 Difference % Detached £1,080,081 £995,614 8.5 Semi-detached £694,334 £639,787 8.5 Terraced £590,640 £553,440 6.7 Flat/maisonette £447,046 £425,811 5 All £537,920 £505,998 6.3

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price June 2022 Annual price change % since June 2021 Monthly price change % since May 2022 Cash £553,409 6.6 1.7 Mortgage £532,230 6.2 1.9 First-time buyer £464,767 5.8 2.1 Former owner occupier £617,589 7.1 1.6

Building status for London

Building status Average price June 2022 Annual price change % since June 2022 Monthly price change % since June 2021 New build £567,526 8.8 -4.3 Existing resold property £522,226 6.9 0.9

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.6% since May 2022. An annual price rise of 8.6% takes the average property value to £213,091.

