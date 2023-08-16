UK House Price Index for June 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The June data shows:

on average, house prices have risen 0.7% since May 2023

there has been an annual price rise of 1.7% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £287,546

England

In England, the June data shows that, on average, house prices have risen 0.9% since May 2023. The annual price rise of 1.9% takes the average property value to £306,447.

The regional data for England indicates that:

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the greatest monthly price rise with an increase of 2.1%

the South West saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of -0.5%

the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 4.7%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of -0.6%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price June 2023 Annual change % since June 2022 Monthly change % since May 2023 East Midlands £248,678 2.4 1.3 East of England £351,213 1.1 1.3 London £527,979 -0.6 0.5 North East £161,034 4.7 1.8 North West £215,631 3.5 1.2 South East £391,406 1.3 0.6 South West £321,152 0.5 -0.5 West Midlands £250,743 3.2 0.7 Yorkshire and the Humber £208,867 2.7 2.1

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in April 2023 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in April 2023 was in the North West.

Repossession sales April 2023 East Midlands 7 East of England 3 London 10 North East 12 North West 14 South East 13 South West 4 West Midlands 8 Yorkshire and the Humber 7 England 78

Average price by property type for England

Property type June 2023 June 2022 Difference % Detached £480,620 £468,757 2.5 Semi-detached £294,636 £287,750 2.4 Terraced £249,817 £247,600 0.9 Flat/maisonette £251,375 £248,621 1.1 All £306,447 £300,843 1.9

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price June 2023 Annual price change % since June 2022 Monthly price change % since May 2023 Cash £287,350 1.9 1.0 Mortgage £315,986 1.8 0.9 First-time buyer £254,458 1.7 1.0 Former owner occupier £351,117 1.9 0.8

Building status for England

Building status Average price April 2023 Annual price change % since April 2022 Monthly price change % since March 2023 New build £436,403 20.8 0.9 Existing resold property £296,620 2.4 0.4

London

London shows, on average, house prices have risen 0.5% since May 2023. An annual price fall of 0.6% takes the average property value to £527,979.

Average price by property type for London

Property type June 2023 June 2022 Difference % Detached £1,068,225 £1,079,524 -1.0 Semi-detached £684,151 £687,255 -0.5 Terraced £573,988 £584,514 -1.8 Flat/maisonette £440,235 £439,811 0.1 All £527,979 £531,219 -0.6

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price June 2023 Annual price change % since June 2022 Monthly price change % since May 2023 Cash £547,925 -0.4 0.5 Mortgage £521,411 -0.7 0.5 First-time buyer £455,286 -0.5 0.5 Former owner occupier £607,111 -0.8 0.5

Building status for London

Building status Average price April 2023 Annual price change % since April 2022 Monthly price change % since March 2023 New build £607,722 18.0 2.2 Existing resold property £527,949 1.1 1.9

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.2% since May 2023. An annual price rise of 0.6% takes the average property value to £213,477.

There were 6 repossession sales for Wales in April 2023.

Average price by property type for Wales