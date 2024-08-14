UK House Price Index for June 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The June data shows:

on average, house prices have risen 0.5% since May 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 2.7% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £288,000

England

In England the June data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.6% since May 2024. The annual price rise of 2.4% takes the average property value to £305,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.7%

the South West saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of 1%

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 4.7%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.6%

Price change by region for England

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in April 2024 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in April 2024 was in the North East.

Average price by property type for England

Funding and buyer status for England

Building status for England

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices increased by 1.2% since May 2024. An annual price fall of 0.6% takes the average property value to £523,000.

Average price by property type for London

Funding and buyer status for London

Building status for London

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices rose by 0.3% since May 2024. An annual price increase of 1.8% takes the average property value to £216,000.

There were 4 repossession sales for Wales in April 2024.

Average price by property type for Wales

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Building status for Wales

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 2.7% in the year to June 2024, little changed from an increase of 2.7% in the 12 months to May 2024. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK increased by 0.5% between May 2024 and June 2024, little changed from the same period 12 months ago (May and June 2023).

The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in June 2024, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 91,000. This is 8% higher than a year ago (June 2023). Between May 2024 and June 2024, UK transactions decreased by 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

House price monthly increase was highest in Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased by 2.7% in the year to June 2024. The highest annual growth was also in the Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased by 4.7% in the year to Jun 2024.

The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.

Background

