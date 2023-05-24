UK House Price Index for March 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The March data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen by 1.2% since February 2023

there has been an annual price rise of 4.1% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £285,009

England

In England, the March data shows that, on average, house prices have fallen 1.5% since February 2023.The annual price rise of 4.1% takes the average property value to £304,193.

The regional data for England indicates that:

No region saw a monthly price rise. The South East experienced the smallest monthly fall with a movement of -0.4%

the West Midlands saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –4.0%

the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 5.4%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 1.5%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price March 2023 Annual change % since March 2022 Monthly change % since February 2023 East Midlands £246,092 4.9 -1.2 East of England £351,898 3.9 -2.0 London £523,325 1.5 -1.7 North East £156,912 4.0 -1.6 North West £211,759 5.2 -1.3 South East £394,543 4.6 -0.4 South West £326,035 5.4 -0.6 West Midlands £245,132 3.4 -4.0 Yorkshire and the Humber £203,635 4.1 -2.1

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in January 2023 was in the South West.

The highest number of repossession sales in January 2023 was in the South East.

Repossession sales January 2023 East Midlands 4 East of England 6 London 12 North East 12 North West 13 South East 14 South West 1 West Midlands 7 Yorkshire and the Humber 10 England 79

Average price by property type for England

Property type March 2023 March 2022 Difference % Detached £483,994 £459,987 5.2 Semi-detached £292,617 £279,591 4.7 Terraced £244,965 £237,899 3.0 Flat/maisonette £249,779 £241,496 3.4 All £304,193 £292,146 4.1

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price March 2023 Annual price change % since March 2022 Monthly price change % since February 2023 Cash £284,384 3.9 -1.5 Mortgage £314,028 4.2 -1.5 First-time buyer £251,841 3.9 -1.6 Former owner occupier £349,656 4.3 -1.4

Building status for England

Building status Average price January 2023 Annual price change % since January 2022 Monthly price change % since December 2022 New build £418,519 12.3 -1.2 Existing resold property £302,283 6.3 -0.8

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen 1.7% since February 2023. An annual price rise of 1.5% takes the average property value to £523,325.

Average price by property type for London

Property type March 2023 March 2022 Difference % Detached £1,077,639 £1,059,572 1.7 Semi-detached £684,589 £666,861 2.7 Terraced £565,247 £561,293 0.7 Flat/maisonette £435,808 £429,475 1.5 All £523,325 £515,591 1.5

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price March 2023 Annual price change % since March 2022 Monthly price change % since February 2023 Cash £538,412 0.3 -1.6 Mortgage £517,818 1.8 -1.7 First-time buyer £451,730 1.6 -1.5 Former owner occupier £600,811 1.2 -1.8

Building status for London

Building status Average price January 2023 Annual price change % since January 2022 Monthly price change % since December 2022 New build £582,075 8.9 -1.5 Existing resold property £533,705 3.3 0.0

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.6% since February 2023. An annual price rise of 4.8% takes the average property value to £214,174.

There was 1 repossession sale for Wales in January 2023.

Average price by property type for Wales