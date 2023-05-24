Wednesday 24 May 2023 @ 12:15
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for March 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The March data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen by 1.2% since February 2023
  • there has been an annual price rise of 4.1% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £285,009

England

In England, the March data shows that, on average, house prices have fallen 1.5% since February 2023.The annual price rise of 4.1% takes the average property value to £304,193.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • No region saw a monthly price rise. The South East experienced the smallest monthly fall with a movement of -0.4%
  • the West Midlands saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –4.0%
  • the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 5.4%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 1.5%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price March 2023 Annual change % since March 2022 Monthly change % since February 2023
East Midlands £246,092 4.9 -1.2
East of England £351,898 3.9 -2.0
London £523,325 1.5 -1.7
North East £156,912 4.0 -1.6
North West £211,759 5.2 -1.3
South East £394,543 4.6 -0.4
South West £326,035 5.4 -0.6
West Midlands £245,132 3.4 -4.0
Yorkshire and the Humber £203,635 4.1 -2.1

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in January 2023 was in the South West.

The highest number of repossession sales in January 2023 was in the South East.

Repossession sales January 2023
East Midlands 4
East of England 6
London 12
North East 12
North West 13
South East 14
South West 1
West Midlands 7
Yorkshire and the Humber 10
England 79

Average price by property type for England

Property type March 2023 March 2022 Difference %
Detached £483,994 £459,987 5.2
Semi-detached £292,617 £279,591 4.7
Terraced £244,965 £237,899 3.0
Flat/maisonette £249,779 £241,496 3.4
All £304,193 £292,146 4.1

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price March 2023 Annual price change % since March 2022 Monthly price change % since February 2023
Cash £284,384 3.9 -1.5
Mortgage £314,028 4.2 -1.5
First-time buyer £251,841 3.9 -1.6
Former owner occupier £349,656 4.3 -1.4

Building status for England

Building status Average price January 2023 Annual price change % since January 2022 Monthly price change % since December 2022
New build £418,519 12.3 -1.2
Existing resold property £302,283 6.3 -0.8

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen 1.7% since February 2023. An annual price rise of 1.5% takes the average property value to £523,325.

Average price by property type for London

Property type March 2023 March 2022 Difference %
Detached £1,077,639 £1,059,572 1.7
Semi-detached £684,589 £666,861 2.7
Terraced £565,247 £561,293 0.7
Flat/maisonette £435,808 £429,475 1.5
All £523,325 £515,591 1.5

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price March 2023 Annual price change % since March 2022 Monthly price change % since February 2023
Cash £538,412 0.3 -1.6
Mortgage £517,818 1.8 -1.7
First-time buyer £451,730 1.6 -1.5
Former owner occupier £600,811 1.2 -1.8

Building status for London

Building status Average price January 2023 Annual price change % since January 2022 Monthly price change % since December 2022
New build £582,075 8.9 -1.5
Existing resold property £533,705 3.3 0.0

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.6% since February 2023. An annual price rise of 4.8% takes the average property value to £214,174.

There was 1 repossession sale for Wales in January 2023.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type March 2023 March 2022 Difference %
Detached £331,364 £314,626 5.3
Semi-detached £209,424 £197,942 5.8
Terraced £164,845 £158,656

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

New in the portal: flag and filter requisitions

24/05/2023 13:15:00

These updates come as part of a wider set of service enhancements that help to reduce delays.

April 2023 Transaction Data

23/05/2023 13:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2023.

Save applications earlier in the portal

26/04/2023 09:05:00

This change comes as part of a wider set of service improvements.

March 2023 Transaction Data

25/04/2023 15:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2023.

UK House Price Index for February 2023

19/04/2023 12:05:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

North Yorkshire gets instant access to local land charges

04/04/2023 11:10:00

HM Land Registry and the local land charges (LLC) teams in North Yorkshire have successfully migrated their LLC registers over to the digital LLC service. 

UK House Price Index for January 2023

22/03/2023 12:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

February 2023 Transaction Data

21/03/2023 12:25:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2023.

HM Land Registry industrial action update

22/02/2023 09:10:00

Targeted industrial action from 27 February to 3 March.

Search Engine Mojeek Delivers a UK Web Vision