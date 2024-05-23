HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for March 2024
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The March data shows:
- on average, house prices have risen 0.7% since February 2024
- there has been an annual price rise of 1.8% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £283,000
England
In England the March data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.5% since February 2024. The annual price rise of 1% takes the average property value to £299,000.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.2%
- London saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -0.9%
- Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 5%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a fall of -3.4%
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-march-2024
