UK House Price Index for March 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The March data shows:

on average, house prices have risen 0.7% since February 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 1.8% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £283,000

England

In England the March data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.5% since February 2024. The annual price rise of 1% takes the average property value to £299,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.2%

London saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -0.9%

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 5%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a fall of -3.4%

