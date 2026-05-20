HM Land Registry
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UK House Price Index for March 2026
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The March data shows:
- on average, house prices have fallen by 0.4% since February 2026
- there has been no annual price change which makes the average property in the UK valued at £268,000
England
In England the data shows, on average, house prices fell by 0.5% since February 2026. The annual price fall of 0.6% takes the average property value to £290,000.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- the East Midlands experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 0.3%
- the West Midlands saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a movement of -1.6%
- the East Midlands experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 0.7%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a movement of -2.1%
Price change by region for England
Repossession sales by volume for England
The lowest number of repossession sales was in the East Midlands and East of England.
The highest number of repossession sales was in the South East.
Average price by property type for England
Funding and buyer status for England
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
London
London shows, on average, house prices fell by -0.3% since February 2026. House prices have shown an annual price decrease of -2.1% meaning the average price of a property is £542,000.
Average price by property type for London
Funding and buyer status for London
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
Wales
Wales shows, on average, house prices rose by 0.6% since February 2026. An annual price increase of 2.9% takes the average property value to £213,000.
There were 4 repossession sales for Wales in December 2025.
Average price by property type for Wales
Funding and buyer status for Wales
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
UK house prices
UK house prices were static in the year to March 2026, down from the revised estimate of 1.7% in the 12 months to February 2026. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK decreased by -0.4% between February 2026 and March 2026, compared with a increase 1.2% from the same period 12 months ago (February 2025 and March 2025).
The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in March 2026, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 104,000. This is 40.9% lower than a year ago (March 2025). Between February 2026 and March 2026, UK transactions increased by 1.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
The highest monthly house price increase was in East Midlands where prices increased by 0.3% in the year to March 2026.
The highest annual growth was in East Midlands where prices increased by 0.7% in the year to March 2026.
See the economic statement.
The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.
Background
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We publish the UK House Price Index (HPI) on the second or third Wednesday of each month with Northern Ireland figures updated quarterly. We will publish the April 2026 UK HPI at 9:30am on Wednesday 17 June 2026. See the calendar of release dates.
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We have made some changes to improve the accuracy of the UK HPI. We are not publishing average price and percentage change for new builds and existing resold property as done previously because there are not currently enough new build transactions to provide a reliable result. This means that in this month’s UK HPI reports, new builds and existing resold property are reported in line with the sales volumes currently available.
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The UK HPI revision period has been extended to 13 months, following a review of the revision policy (see calculating the UK HPI section 4.4). This ensures the data used is more comprehensive.
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Sales volume data is available by property status (new build and existing property) and funding status (cash and mortgage) in our downloadable data tables. Transactions that require us to create a new register, such as new builds, are more complex and require more time to process. Read revisions to the UK HPI data.
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Revision tables are available for England and Wales within the downloadable data in CSV format. See about the UK HPI for more information.
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HM Land Registry, Registers of Scotland, Land & Property Services/Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and the Valuation Office Agency supply data for the UK HPI.
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The Office for National Statistics (ONS) and Land & Property Services/Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency calculate the UK HPI. It applies a hedonic regression model that uses the various sources of data on property price, including HM Land Registry’s Price Paid Dataset, and attributes to produce estimates of the change in house prices each month. Find out more about the methodology used from the ONS and Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency.
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We take the UK Property Transaction statistics from the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) monthly estimates of the number of residential and non-residential property transactions in the UK and its constituent countries. The number of property transactions in the UK is highly seasonal, with more activity in the summer months and less in the winter. This regular annual pattern can sometimes mask the underlying movements and trends in the data series. HMRC presents the UK aggregate transaction figures on a seasonally adjusted basis. We make adjustments for both the time of year and the construction of the calendar, including corrections for the position of Easter and the number of trading days in a particular month.
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UK HPI seasonally adjusted series are calculated at regional and national levels only. See the data tables.
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The first estimate for new build average price (April 2016 report) was based on a small sample which can cause volatility. A three-month moving average has been applied to the latest estimate to remove some of this volatility.
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The UK HPI reflects the final transaction price for sales of residential property. Using the geometric mean, it covers purchases at market value for owner-occupation and buy-to-let, excluding those purchases not at market value (such as re-mortgages), where the ‘price’ represents a valuation.
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HM Land Registry provides information on residential property transactions for England and Wales, collected as part of the official registration process for properties that are sold for full market value.
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The HM Land Registry dataset contains the sale price of the property, the date when the sale was completed, full address details, the type of property (detached, semi-detached, terraced or flat), if it is a newly built property or an established residential building and a variable to indicate if the property has been purchased as a financed transaction (using a mortgage) or as a non-financed transaction (cash purchase).
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Repossession sales data is based on the number of transactions lodged with HM Land Registry by lenders exercising their power of sale.
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For England, we show repossession sales volume recorded by government office region. For Wales, we provide repossession sales volume for the number of repossession sales.
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Repossession sales data is available from April 2016 in CSV format. Find out more information about repossession sales.
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We publish CSV files of the raw and cleansed aggregated data every month for England, Scotland and Wales. We publish Northern Ireland data on a quarterly basis. They are available for free use and re-use under the Open Government Licence.
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HM Land Registry is a government department created in 1862. Its vision is: “to achieve digital services and expertise that unlock a better, faster and less stressful property market.”
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HM Land Registry’s purpose is: “to secure your property ownership, make buying of land easy and safe for everyone and provide access to property information.”
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HM Land Registry safeguards land and property ownership valued at nearly £9 trillion, enabling over £1.66 trillion worth of personal and commercial lending to be secured against property across England and Wales. The Land Register contains more than 27 million titles showing evidence of ownership for more than 90% of the land mass of England and Wales.
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For further information about HM Land Registry visit www.gov.uk/land-registry.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-march-2026
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