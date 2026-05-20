UK House Price Index for March 2026

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The March data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen by 0.4% since February 2026

there has been no annual price change which makes the average property in the UK valued at £268,000

England

In England the data shows, on average, house prices fell by 0.5% since February 2026. The annual price fall of 0.6% takes the average property value to £290,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the East Midlands experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 0.3%

the West Midlands saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a movement of -1.6%

the East Midlands experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 0.7%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a movement of -2.1%

Price change by region for England

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales was in the East Midlands and East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales was in the South East.

Funding and buyer status for England

Building status for England

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices fell by -0.3% since February 2026. House prices have shown an annual price decrease of -2.1% meaning the average price of a property is £542,000.

Average price by property type for London

Building status for London

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices rose by 0.6% since February 2026. An annual price increase of 2.9% takes the average property value to £213,000.

There were 4 repossession sales for Wales in December 2025.

Average price by property type for Wales

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Building status for Wales

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

UK house prices

UK house prices were static in the year to March 2026, down from the revised estimate of 1.7% in the 12 months to February 2026. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK decreased by -0.4% between February 2026 and March 2026, compared with a increase 1.2% from the same period 12 months ago (February 2025 and March 2025).

The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in March 2026, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 104,000. This is 40.9% lower than a year ago (March 2025). Between February 2026 and March 2026, UK transactions increased by 1.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The highest monthly house price increase was in East Midlands where prices increased by 0.3% in the year to March 2026.

The highest annual growth was in East Midlands where prices increased by 0.7% in the year to March 2026.

See the economic statement.

The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.

Access the full UK HPI

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