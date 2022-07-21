UK House Price Index for May 2022

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The May data shows: monthly house prices rose by 1.2% since April 2022

an annual price increase of 12.8% which takes the average property value in the UK to £283,496

England

In England the May data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.3% since April 2022. The annual price 13.1% takes the average property value to £302,278.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the South West experienced the greatest increase in its average property value over the last 12 months with a movement of 16.9%

London saw the lowest annual price growth with an increase of 8.2%

the North West saw the most significant monthly price fall with a movement of -0.2% since April 2022

the East of England experienced the greatest monthly growth with an increase of 2.6% since April 2022

Price change by region for England

Region Average price May 2022 Annual change % since May 2021 Monthly change % since April 2022 East Midlands £244,060 15.2 1.9 East of England £353,574 14.8 2.6 London £526,183 8.2 0.2 North East £153,592 9.7 -0.1 North West £205,783 11.5 -0.2 South East £388,531 13.5 1.4 South West £323,418 16.9 1.0 West Midlands £247,162 14.0 2.2 Yorkshire and the Humber £204,835 12.6 2.1

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in March 2022 was in the East of England and West Midlands region.

The highest number of repossession sales in March 2022 was in the North West.

Repossession sales March 2022 East Midlands 2 East of England 1 London 6 North East 10 North West 11 South East 7 South West 2 West Midlands 1 Yorkshire and the Humber 6 England 46

Average price by property type for England

Property type May 2022 May 2021 Difference % Detached £474,802 £411,963 15.3 Semi-detached £288,881 £253,768 13.8 Terraced £247,961 £219,133 13.2 Flat/maisonette £248,105 £229,010 8.3 All £302,278 £267,295 13.1

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price May 2022 Annual price change % since May 2021 Monthly price change since April 2022 Cash £283,166 12.8 1.2 Mortgage £311,806 13.2 1.3 First-time buyer £251,183 12.6 1.4 Former owner occupier £346,356 13.6 1.2

Building status for England

Building status Average price May 2022 Annual price change % since May 2021 Monthly price change % since April 2022 New build £434,515 27.8 5.4 Existing resold property £288,329 8.4 0.4

London

London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.2% since April 2022. An annual price rise of 8.2% takes the average property value to £526,183.

Average price by property type for London

Property type May 2022 May 2021 Difference % Detached £1,082,097 £973,866 11.1 Semi-detached £688,058 £619,856 11 Terraced £579,590 £525,642 10.3 Flat/maisonette £433,071 £410,330 5.5 All £526,183 £486,387 8.2

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price May 2022 Annual price change % since May 2021 Monthly price change % since April 2022 Cash £536,015 6.8 -1.5 Mortgage £521,706 8.5 0.5 First-time buyer £453,778 7.7 0.4 Former owner occupier £605,271 8.8 0.0

Building status for London

Building status Average price May 2022 Annual price change % since May 2022 Monthly price change % since May 2021 New build £614,010 18.7 4.0 Existing resold property £518,972 4.0 -0.2

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.9% since April 2022. An annual price rise of 14.4% takes the average property value to £212,414.

There was 1 repossession sale for Wales in March 2022.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type May 2022 May 2021 Difference % Detached £324,485 £281,178 15.4 Semi-detached £205,508 £179,663 14.4 Terraced £166,270 £145,038 14.6 Flat/maisonette £135,803 £123,659 9.8 All £212,414 £185,654 14.4

Funding and buyer status for Wales