UK House Price Index for May 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The May data shows:

on average, house prices have risen 1.2% since April 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 2.2% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £281,000

England

In England the May data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.3% since April 2024. The annual price rise of 2.2% takes the average property value to £302,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

London experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 3.9%

the South East saw the smallest monthly price growth, with a rise of 0.3%

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 3.9%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.2%

