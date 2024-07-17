HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for May 2024
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The May data shows:
- on average, house prices have risen 1.2% since April 2024
- there has been an annual price rise of 2.2% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £281,000
England
In England the May data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.3% since April 2024. The annual price rise of 2.2% takes the average property value to £302,000.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- London experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 3.9%
- the South East saw the smallest monthly price growth, with a rise of 0.3%
- Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 3.9%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.2%
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-may-2024
