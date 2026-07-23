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UK House Price Index for May 2026

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The May data shows:

  • on average, house prices have risen by 0.3% since April 2026
  • there has been an annual increase of 2.7% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £271,000

England

In England the data shows, on average, house prices rose by 0.1% since April 2026 . The annual price increase of 2.3% takes the average property value to £292,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • the North West experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.4%
  • London saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a movement of -1.2%
  • the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 5.9%
  •  London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a decrease of -1.2%

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-may-2026

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