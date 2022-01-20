UK House Price Index for November 2021

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Since March 2020 all those involved in the property market have been impacted by the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19); HM Land Registry is no different and as a result, this release of the UK House Price index is not as complete as it could be.

The data is accurate. However, this release may be subject to increased revisions as we add more data over the coming months. See Reducing delays for more information.

The November data shows: on average, house prices have risen 1.2% since October 2021

there has been an annual price rise of 10% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £270,708

England

In England the November data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.4% since October 2021. The annual price rise of 9.8% takes the average property value to £288,130.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the South West experienced the greatest monthly rise with a movement of 2.5%

London saw the lowest monthly price growth, with a rise of 0.2%

the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 12.9%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 5.1%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price November 2021 Annual change % since November 2020 Monthly change % since October 2021 East Midlands £229,277 10.7 0.4 East of England £336,937 12.3 2.1 London £519,934 5.1 0.2 North East £149,249 8.7 1.8 North West £197,797 10.8 2.3 South East £369,093 9.6 0.5 South West £308,497 12.9 2.5 West Midlands £230,888 9.8 1.9 Yorkshire and the Humber £191,036 7.2 1.0

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in September 2021 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in September 2021 was in the South West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Repossession sales September 2021 East Midlands 2 East of England 0 London 4 North East 6 North West 4 South East 6 South West 8 West Midlands 5 Yorkshire and the Humber 8 England 43

Average price by property type for England

Property type November 2021 November 2020 Difference % Detached £456,259 £401,047 13.8 Semi-detached £275,589 £247,478 11.4 Terraced £231,266 £214,943 7.6 Flat/maisonette £242,291 £230,585 5.1 All £288,130 £262,409 9.8

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price November 2021 Annual price change % since November 2020 Monthly price change % since October 2021 Cash £269,693 9.2 1.2 Mortgage £297,291 10 1.4 First-time buyer £238,533 8.9 1.5 Former owner occupier £331,286 10.7 1.2

Building status for England

Building status* Average price September 2021 Annual price change % since September 2020 Monthly price change % since August 2021 New build £384,560 21.8 3.4 Existing resold property £283,799 11.4 3.9

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.2% since October 2021. An annual price rise of 5.1% takes the average property value to £519,934.

Average price by property type for London

Property type November 2021 November 2020 Difference % Detached £1,044,251 £959,523 8.8 Semi-detached £661,506 £616,305 7.3 Terraced £553,035 £531,341 4.1 Flat/maisonette £442,689 £422,998 4.7 All £519,934 £494,552 5.1

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price November 2021 Annual price change % since November 2020 Monthly price change % since October 2021 Cash £543,208 5.9 0.0 Mortgage £512,775 5.0 0.2 First-time buyer £449,235 4.6 0.5 Former owner occupier £596,815 5.8 -0.3

Building status for London

Building status* Average price September 2021 Annual price change % since September 2020 Monthly price change % since August 2021 New build £545,757 9.6 -2.3 Existing resold property £506,469 2.4 -2.6

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.7% since October 2021. An annual price rise of 12.1% takes the average property value to £199,877.

There were 2 repossession sales for Wales in September 2021.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type November 2021 November 2020 Difference % Detached £311,760 £270,343 15.3 Semi-detached £194,988 £172,147 13.3 Terraced £152,303 £139,077 9.5 Flat/maisonette £128,186 £119,895 6.9 All £199,877 £178,255 12.1

Funding and buyer status for Wales