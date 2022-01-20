HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for November 2021
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Since March 2020 all those involved in the property market have been impacted by the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19); HM Land Registry is no different and as a result, this release of the UK House Price index is not as complete as it could be.
The data is accurate. However, this release may be subject to increased revisions as we add more data over the coming months. See Reducing delays for more information.
The November data shows:
- on average, house prices have risen 1.2% since October 2021
- there has been an annual price rise of 10% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £270,708
England
In England the November data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.4% since October 2021. The annual price rise of 9.8% takes the average property value to £288,130.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- the South West experienced the greatest monthly rise with a movement of 2.5%
- London saw the lowest monthly price growth, with a rise of 0.2%
- the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 12.9%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 5.1%
Price change by region for England
|Region
|Average price November 2021
|Annual change % since November 2020
|Monthly change % since October 2021
|East Midlands
|£229,277
|10.7
|0.4
|East of England
|£336,937
|12.3
|2.1
|London
|£519,934
|5.1
|0.2
|North East
|£149,249
|8.7
|1.8
|North West
|£197,797
|10.8
|2.3
|South East
|£369,093
|9.6
|0.5
|South West
|£308,497
|12.9
|2.5
|West Midlands
|£230,888
|9.8
|1.9
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|£191,036
|7.2
|1.0
Repossession sales by volume for England
The lowest number of repossession sales in September 2021 was in the East of England.
The highest number of repossession sales in September 2021 was in the South West and Yorkshire and the Humber.
|Repossession sales
|September 2021
|East Midlands
|2
|East of England
|0
|London
|4
|North East
|6
|North West
|4
|South East
|6
|South West
|8
|West Midlands
|5
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|8
|England
|43
Average price by property type for England
|Property type
|November 2021
|November 2020
|Difference %
|Detached
|£456,259
|£401,047
|13.8
|Semi-detached
|£275,589
|£247,478
|11.4
|Terraced
|£231,266
|£214,943
|7.6
|Flat/maisonette
|£242,291
|£230,585
|5.1
|All
|£288,130
|£262,409
|9.8
Funding and buyer status for England
|Transaction type
|Average price November 2021
|Annual price change % since November 2020
|Monthly price change % since October 2021
|Cash
|£269,693
|9.2
|1.2
|Mortgage
|£297,291
|10
|1.4
|First-time buyer
|£238,533
|8.9
|1.5
|Former owner occupier
|£331,286
|10.7
|1.2
Building status for England
|Building status*
|Average price September 2021
|Annual price change % since September 2020
|Monthly price change % since August 2021
|New build
|£384,560
|21.8
|3.4
|Existing resold property
|£283,799
|11.4
|3.9
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
London
London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.2% since October 2021. An annual price rise of 5.1% takes the average property value to £519,934.
Average price by property type for London
|Property type
|November 2021
|November 2020
|Difference %
|Detached
|£1,044,251
|£959,523
|8.8
|Semi-detached
|£661,506
|£616,305
|7.3
|Terraced
|£553,035
|£531,341
|4.1
|Flat/maisonette
|£442,689
|£422,998
|4.7
|All
|£519,934
|£494,552
|5.1
Funding and buyer status for London
|Transaction type
|Average price November 2021
|Annual price change % since November 2020
|Monthly price change % since October 2021
|Cash
|£543,208
|5.9
|0.0
|Mortgage
|£512,775
|5.0
|0.2
|First-time buyer
|£449,235
|4.6
|0.5
|Former owner occupier
|£596,815
|5.8
|-0.3
Building status for London
|Building status*
|Average price September 2021
|Annual price change % since September 2020
|Monthly price change % since August 2021
|New build
|£545,757
|9.6
|-2.3
|Existing resold property
|£506,469
|2.4
|-2.6
*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.
Wales
Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.7% since October 2021. An annual price rise of 12.1% takes the average property value to £199,877.
There were 2 repossession sales for Wales in September 2021.
Average price by property type for Wales
|Property type
|November 2021
|November 2020
|Difference %
|Detached
|£311,760
|£270,343
|15.3
|Semi-detached
|£194,988
|£172,147
|13.3
|Terraced
|£152,303
|£139,077
|9.5
|Flat/maisonette
|£128,186
|£119,895
|6.9
|All
|£199,877
|£178,255
|12.1
Funding and buyer status for Wales