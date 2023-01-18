HM Revenue and Customs
UK House Price Index for November 2022
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The November data shows:
- on average, house prices have fallen by 0.3% since October 2022
- there has been an annual price rise of 10.3% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £294,910.
England
In England, the November data shows that, on average, house prices have fallen 0.2% since October 2022. The annual price rise of 10.9% takes the average property value to £315,073.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- the North West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 13.5%
- the East of England experienced the greatest monthly growth, with an increase of 0.6%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 6.3%
- The North East saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –2.6%
Price change by region for England
|Region
|Average price November 2022
|Annual change % since November 2021
|Monthly change % since October 2022
|East Midlands
|£253,498
|12.2
|0.2
|East of England
|£365,144
|10.2
|0.6
|London
|£542,311
|6.3
|0.1
|North East
|£162,596
|11.6
|-2.6
|North West
|£221,224
|13.5
|0.4
|South East
|£402,466
|10.0
|-0.5
|South West
|£337,144
|11.8
|-0.3
|West Midlands
|£256,937
|12.3
|-0.1
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|£212,329
|11.4
|-0.7
Repossession sales by volume for England
The lowest number of repossession sales in September 2022 was in the East of England.
The highest number of repossession sales in August 2022 was in the South East.
|Repossession sales
|September 2022
|East Midlands
|7
|East of England
|1
|London
|8
|North East
|7
|North West
|16
|South East
|17
|South West
|2
|West Midlands
|9
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|14
|England
|81
Average price by property type for England
|Property type
|November 2022
|November 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£495,804
|£447,138
|10.9
|Semi-detached
|£302,583
|£270,991
|11.7
|Terraced
|£259,045
|£230,447
|12.4
|Flat/maisonette
|£254,485
|£238,304
|6.8
|All
|£315,073
|£284,149
|10.9
Funding and buyer status for England
|Transaction type
|Average price November 2022
|Annual price change % since November 2021
|Monthly price change % since October 2022
|Cash
|£294,910
|10.5
|-0.2
|Mortgage
|£325,101
|11
|-0.2
|First-time buyer
|£261,377
|11
|-0.2
|Former owner occupier
|£361,530
|10.8
|-0.1
Building status for England
|Building status
|Average price September 2022
|Annual price change % since September 2021
|Monthly price change % since August 2022
|New build
|£425,527
|20.2
|5.4
|Existing resold property
|£307,755
|8.9
|0.6
London
London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.1% since October 2022. An annual price rise of 6.3% takes the average property value to £542,311.
Average price by property type for London
|Property type
|November 2022
|November 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£1,113,571
|£1,045,214
|6.5
|Semi-detached
|£711,357
|£657,069
|8.3
|Terraced
|£601,131
|£551,005
|9.1
|Flat/maisonette
|£443,767
|£427,938
|3.7
|All
|£542,311
|£510,077
|6.3
Funding and buyer status for London
|Transaction type
|Average price November 2022
|Annual price change % since November 2021
|Monthly price change % since October 2022
|Cash
|£556,297
|4.6
|0.2
|Mortgage
|£536,895
|6.7
|0.1
|First-time buyer
|£466,460
|6.1
|-0.1
|Former owner occupier
|£625,609
|6.5
|0.4
Building status for London
|Building status
|Average price September 2022
|Annual price change % since September 2021
|Monthly price change % since August 2022
|New build
|£589,560
|15
|4.6
|Existing resold property
|£543,025
|6.4
|-0.4
Wales
Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 1.6% since October 2022. An annual price rise of 10.7% takes the average property value to £220,366.
There were 10 repossession sales for Wales in August 2022.
Average price by property type for Wales