Wednesday 17 Jan 2024 @ 12:20
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for November 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The November data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen -0.8% since October 2023
  • there has been an annual price fall of -2.1% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £285,000

England

In England the November data shows, on average, house prices have fallen  by -1.2% since October 2023. The annual price fall of -2.9% takes the average property value to £302,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • every region experienced negative monthly growth except Yorkshire and the Humber, where there was 0.0% change in house prices
  • the West Midlands region saw the most significant monthly price fall with a movement of -3.1%
  • no region experienced positive annual growth; the North East experienced the smallest decrease in its average property value over the last 12 months with a movement of -0.4%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a fall of 6.0%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price Nov 2023 Annual change % since Nov 2022 Monthly change % since Oct  2023
East Midlands £244,000 -3 -0.8
East of England £347,000 -3.3 -0.2
London £505,000 -6 -2.2
North East £160,000 -0.4 -0.2
North West £213,000 -0.2 -0.9
South East £386,000 -2.3 -0.4
South West £319,000 -4.1 -2.7
West Midlands £244,000 -3.4 -3.1
Yorkshire and the Humber £209,000 -0.8 0.0

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in September 2023 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in September  2023 was in the North East and North West.

Repossession sales Sep 2023
East Midlands 6
East of England 1
London 12
North East 16
North West 16
South East 9
South West 8
West Midlands 10
Yorkshire and the Humber 13
England 91

Average price by property type for England

Property type Nov 2023 Nov  2022 Difference %
Detached £480,000 £488,000 -1.7
Semi-detached £291,000 £299,000 -2.2
Terraced £244,000 £255,000 -4.5
Flat/maisonette £245,000 £253,000 -3.0
All £301,000 £311,000 -2.9

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price    
Nov  2023 Annual price change % since Nov  2022 Monthly price change % since Oct 2023  
Cash £283,000 -2.9 -0.9
Mortgage £311,000 -2.9 -1.2
First-time buyer £250,000 -3.2 -1.2
Former owner occupier £347,000 -2.7 -1.2

Building status for England

Building status* Average price    
Sep 2023 Annual price change % since Sep 2023 Monthly price change % since Aug 2023  
New build £422,000 7.9 -5.3
Existing resold property £301,000 -1.5 0.0

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by -2.2% since October 2023. An annual price fall of -6% takes the average property value to £505,000.

Average price by property type for London

Property type Nov 2023 Nov 2022 Difference %
Detached £1,021,000 £1,101,000 -7.3
Semi-detached £662,000 £698,000 -5.2
Terraced £554,000 £592,000 -6.5
Flat/maisonette £418,000 £443,000 -5.7
All £505,000 £537,000 -6.0

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price    
Nov 2023 Annual price change % since Nov 2022 Monthly price change % since Oct 2023  
Cash £512,000 -7.8 -3.7
Mortgage £502,000 -5.5 -1.9
First-time buyer £436,000 -5.8 -1.7
Former owner occupier £580,000 -6.3 3.0

Building status for London

Building status* Average price    
Sep 2023 Annual price change % since Sep 2023 Monthly price change % since Aug 2023  
New build £559,000 1.7 -5.8
Existing resold property £530,000 -2.4 0.9

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.3% since October 2023. An annual price fall of 2.4% takes the average property value to £213,000

There were 12 repossession sales for Wales in September 2023.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type Nov 2023 Nov 2022

