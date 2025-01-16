Thursday 16 Jan 2025 @ 15:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for November 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The November data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen by 0.4% since October 2024
  • there has been an annual price rise of 3.3% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £290,000

England

In England the November data shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.4% since October 2024. The annual price rise of 3% takes the average property value to £306,000.

  • The North East experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.1%
  • The South West saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -1.8%
  • The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 5.9%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of -0.1%

Click here for the full press release

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-november-2024

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

October 2024 Transaction Data

22/11/2024 11:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2024.

UK House Price Index for September 2024

21/11/2024 11:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

September 2024 Transaction Data

22/10/2024 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in Septemer 2024.

UK House Price Index for August 2024

17/10/2024 11:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

August 2024 Transaction Data

27/09/2024 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2024.

UK House Price Index for July 2024

19/09/2024 15:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Working together: HM Land Registry's Annual Report 2023-24

13/09/2024 12:05:00

Working together, our Annual Report and Accounts 2023-24, were published yesterday (12 September 2024).

Changes to fees for HM Land Registry’s information services from December

12/09/2024 15:15:00

Information services fees will increase by £4, the first increase in more than 10 years.

July 2024 Transaction Data

22/08/2024 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2024.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Award-winning AI Customer Service Journey