UK House Price Index for November 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The November data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen by 0.4% since October 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 3.3% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £290,000

England

In England the November data shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.4% since October 2024. The annual price rise of 3% takes the average property value to £306,000.

The North East experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.1%

The South West saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -1.8%

The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 5.9%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of -0.1%

