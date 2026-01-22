HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for November 2025
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The November data shows:
- monthly house prices rose 0.3% since October 2025
- there has been an annual price rise of 2.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £271,000
England
In England, the November data shows on average, house prices rose by 0.4% since October 2025. The annual price rise of 2.2% takes the average property value to £293,000.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- The North East experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.8%
- The South East saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a movement of -0.8%
- The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.8%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of -1.2%
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-november-2025
