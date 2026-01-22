UK House Price Index for November 2025

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The November data shows:

monthly house prices rose 0.3% since October 2025

there has been an annual price rise of 2.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £271,000

England

In England, the November data shows on average, house prices rose by 0.4% since October 2025. The annual price rise of 2.2% takes the average property value to £293,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

The North East experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 1.8%

The South East saw the biggest monthly price fall, with a movement of -0.8%

The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.8%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of -1.2%

