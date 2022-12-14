Wednesday 14 Dec 2022 @ 12:05
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for October 2022

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

October data shows:

  • on average, house prices have risen by 0.3% since September 2022
  • there has been an annual price rise of 12.6% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £296,422

England

In England, the October data shows that, on average, house prices have risen 0.2% since September 2022. The annual price rise of 13.2% takes the average property value to £316,073.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 17.3%
  • the North East experienced the greatest monthly growth, with an increase of 1.9%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 6.7%
  • London saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –0.9%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price October 2022 Annual change % since October 2021 Monthly change % since September 2022
East Midlands £254,079 13.9 0
East of England £362,865 11.5 0
London £541,720 6.7 -0.9
North East £168,367 17.3 1.9
North West £220,292 16.1 0.5
South East £404,990 12 0.1
South West £339,206 14.9 0.5
West Midlands £257,382 14.6 0.9
Yorkshire and the Humber £214,036 15.1 0.2

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in August 2022 was in the East Midlands.

The highest number of repossession sales in August 2022 was in the North West.

Repossession sales August 2022
East Midlands 2
East of England 4
London 12
North East 13
North West 38
South East 14
South West 9
West Midlands 7
Yorkshire and the Humber 17
England 116

Average price by property type for England

Property type October 2022 October 2021 Difference %
Detached £498,885 £443,756 12.4
Semi-detached £303,336 £265,189 14.4
Terraced £258,717 £225,569 14.7
Flat/maisonette £256,437 £234,156 9.5
All £316,073 £279,281 13.2

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price October 2022 Annual price change % since October 2021  
Monthly price change % since September 2022      
Cash £296,059 13 0.5
Mortgage £326,047 13.3 0.1
First-time buyer £262,441 13.6 0.3
Former owner occupier £362,469 12.8 0.2

Building status for England

Building status Average price October 2022 Annual price change % since October 2021 Monthly price change % since September 2022
New build £415,178 23.9 3.4
Existing resold property £306,621 12.3 1.3

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.9% since September 2022. An annual price rise of 6.7% takes the average property value to £541,720.

Average price by property type for London

Property type October 2022 October 2021 Difference %
Detached £1,108,042 £1,055,347 5
Semi-detached £704,647 £654,905 7.6
Terraced £595,324 £549,320 8.4
Flat/maisonette £447,689 £424,759 5.4
All £541,720 £507,712 6.7

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price October 2022 Annual price change % since October 2021 Monthly price change % since September 2022
Cash £556,416 4.9 -1.1
Mortgage £536,164 7.1 -0.9
First-time buyer £467,446 7 -0.7
Former owner occupier £622,839 6.2 -1.2

Building status for London

Building status Average price October 2022 Annual price change % since October 2021 Monthly price change % since September 2022  
New build £573,994 14.6 1.8
Existing resold property £544,556 6.1 0.7

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.1% since September 2022. An annual price rise of 11.8% takes the average property value to £223,824.

There were 11 repossession sales for Wales in August 2022.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type October 2022 October 2021 Difference %
Detached £343,145 £310,866 10.4
Semi-detached £217,205 £193,319 12.4
Terraced £175,214

