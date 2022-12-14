HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for October 2022
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
October data shows:
- on average, house prices have risen by 0.3% since September 2022
- there has been an annual price rise of 12.6% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £296,422
England
In England, the October data shows that, on average, house prices have risen 0.2% since September 2022. The annual price rise of 13.2% takes the average property value to £316,073.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 17.3%
- the North East experienced the greatest monthly growth, with an increase of 1.9%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 6.7%
- London saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –0.9%
Price change by region for England
|Region
|Average price October 2022
|Annual change % since October 2021
|Monthly change % since September 2022
|East Midlands
|£254,079
|13.9
|0
|East of England
|£362,865
|11.5
|0
|London
|£541,720
|6.7
|-0.9
|North East
|£168,367
|17.3
|1.9
|North West
|£220,292
|16.1
|0.5
|South East
|£404,990
|12
|0.1
|South West
|£339,206
|14.9
|0.5
|West Midlands
|£257,382
|14.6
|0.9
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|£214,036
|15.1
|0.2
Repossession sales by volume for England
The lowest number of repossession sales in August 2022 was in the East Midlands.
The highest number of repossession sales in August 2022 was in the North West.
|Repossession sales
|August 2022
|East Midlands
|2
|East of England
|4
|London
|12
|North East
|13
|North West
|38
|South East
|14
|South West
|9
|West Midlands
|7
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|17
|England
|116
Average price by property type for England
|Property type
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£498,885
|£443,756
|12.4
|Semi-detached
|£303,336
|£265,189
|14.4
|Terraced
|£258,717
|£225,569
|14.7
|Flat/maisonette
|£256,437
|£234,156
|9.5
|All
|£316,073
|£279,281
|13.2
Funding and buyer status for England
|Transaction type
|Average price October 2022
|Annual price change % since October 2021
|Monthly price change % since September 2022
|Cash
|£296,059
|13
|0.5
|Mortgage
|£326,047
|13.3
|0.1
|First-time buyer
|£262,441
|13.6
|0.3
|Former owner occupier
|£362,469
|12.8
|0.2
Building status for England
|Building status
|Average price October 2022
|Annual price change % since October 2021
|Monthly price change % since September 2022
|New build
|£415,178
|23.9
|3.4
|Existing resold property
|£306,621
|12.3
|1.3
London
London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.9% since September 2022. An annual price rise of 6.7% takes the average property value to £541,720.
Average price by property type for London
|Property type
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£1,108,042
|£1,055,347
|5
|Semi-detached
|£704,647
|£654,905
|7.6
|Terraced
|£595,324
|£549,320
|8.4
|Flat/maisonette
|£447,689
|£424,759
|5.4
|All
|£541,720
|£507,712
|6.7
Funding and buyer status for London
|Transaction type
|Average price October 2022
|Annual price change % since October 2021
|Monthly price change % since September 2022
|Cash
|£556,416
|4.9
|-1.1
|Mortgage
|£536,164
|7.1
|-0.9
|First-time buyer
|£467,446
|7
|-0.7
|Former owner occupier
|£622,839
|6.2
|-1.2
Building status for London
|Building status
|Average price October 2022
|Annual price change % since October 2021 Monthly price change % since September 2022
|New build
|£573,994
|14.6
|1.8
|Existing resold property
|£544,556
|6.1
|0.7
Wales
Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.1% since September 2022. An annual price rise of 11.8% takes the average property value to £223,824.
There were 11 repossession sales for Wales in August 2022.
Average price by property type for Wales