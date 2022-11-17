Electoral Commission
UK House Price Index for September 2022
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The September data shows:
- on average, house prices have not changed since August 2022
- there has been an annual price rise of 9.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £294,559
England
In England, the September data shows on average, house prices have not changed since August 2022. The annual price rise of 9.6% takes the average property value to £314,278.
The regional data for England indicates that:
- the North West experienced the greatest monthly rise with an increase of 0.6%
- the North East saw the lowest annual price growth, with a movement of 5.8%
- the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 11.9%
- London saw the lowest annual price decrease, with a fall of –0.6%
Price change by region for England
|Region
|Average price September 2022
|Annual change % since September 2021
|Monthly change % since August 2022
|East Midlands
|£252,982
|11.3
|0
|East of England
|£362,197
|10.4
|0.1
|London
|£544,113
|6.9
|-0.6
|North East
|£163,768
|5.8
|0.3
|North West
|£219,005
|9.1
|0.6
|South East
|£403,515
|10.3
|-0.2
|South West
|£336,583
|11.9
|0.3
|West Midlands
|£253,864
|10.1
|-0.3
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|£212,593
|8.5
|0
Repossession sales by volume for England
The lowest number of repossession sales in May 2022 was in the East of England.
The highest number of repossession sales in May 2022 was in the North West.
|Repossession sales
|May 2022
|East Midlands
|4
|East of England
|2
|London
|15
|North East
|11
|North West
|23
|South East
|6
|South West
|8
|West Midlands
|7
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|14
|England
|90
Average price by property type for England
|Property type
|September 2022
|September 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£493,722
|£443,154
|11.4
|Semi-detached
|£302,715
|£272,744
|11
|Terraced
|£258,044
|£236,426
|9.1
|Flat/maisonette
|£253,862
|£242,010
|4.9
|All
|£314,278
|£286,832
|9.6
Funding and buyer status for England
|Transaction type
|Average price September 2022
|Annual price change % since September 2021
|Monthly price change % since August 2022
|Cash
|£293,434
|8.6
|-0.2
|Mortgage
|£324,583
|9.9
|0.1
|First-time buyer
|£260,759
|9
|0.1
|Former owner occupier
|£360,605
|10.2
|-0.1
Building status for England
|Building status
|Average price September 2022
|Annual price change % since September 2021
|Monthly price change % since August 2022
|New build
|£408,157
|19.3
|1.9
|Existing resold property
|£303,106
|15.4
|2
London
London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.6% since August 2022. An annual price rise of 6.9% takes the average property value to £544,113.
Average price by property type for London
|Property type
|September 2022
|September 2021
|Difference %
|Detached
|£1,110,089
|£1,025,398
|8.3
|Semi-detached
|£711,663
|£651,780
|9.2
|Terraced
|£602,256
|£554,727
|8.6
|Flat/maisonette
|£446,475
|£426,704
|4.6
|All
|£544,113
|£509,148
|6.9
Funding and buyer status for London
|Transaction type
|Average price September 2022
|Annual price change % since September 2021
|Monthly price change % since August 2022
|Cash
|£558,368
|6.3
|-0.9
|Mortgage
|£538,631
|7
|-0.5
|First-time buyer
|£467,887
|6.2
|-0.5
|Former owner occupier
|£627,873
|7.6
|-0.7
Building status for London
|Building status
|Average price September 2022
|Annual price change % since September 2021
|Monthly price change % since August 2022
|New build
|£571,060
|10.7
|0.8
|Existing resold property
|£541,088
|8.8
|1.6
Wales
Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 2% since August 2022. An annual price rise of 12.9% takes the average property value to £223,798.
There were 6 repossession sales for Wales in May 2022.
Average price by property type for Wales