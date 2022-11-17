Thursday 17 Nov 2022 @ 10:15
Electoral Commission
Printable version

UK House Price Index for September 2022

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The September data shows:

  • on average, house prices have not changed since August 2022
  • there has been an annual price rise of 9.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £294,559

England

In England, the September data shows on average, house prices have not changed since August 2022. The annual price rise of 9.6% takes the average property value to £314,278.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • the North West experienced the greatest monthly rise with an increase of 0.6%
  • the North East saw the lowest annual price growth, with a movement of 5.8%
  • the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 11.9%
  • London saw the lowest annual price decrease, with a fall of –0.6%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price September 2022 Annual change % since September 2021 Monthly change % since August 2022
East Midlands £252,982 11.3 0
East of England £362,197 10.4 0.1
London £544,113 6.9 -0.6
North East £163,768 5.8 0.3
North West £219,005 9.1 0.6
South East £403,515 10.3 -0.2
South West £336,583 11.9 0.3
West Midlands £253,864 10.1 -0.3
Yorkshire and the Humber £212,593 8.5 0

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in May 2022 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in May 2022 was in the North West.

Repossession sales May 2022
East Midlands 4
East of England 2
London 15
North East 11
North West 23
South East 6
South West 8
West Midlands 7
Yorkshire and the Humber 14
England 90

Average price by property type for England

Property type September 2022 September 2021 Difference %
Detached £493,722 £443,154 11.4
Semi-detached £302,715 £272,744 11
Terraced £258,044 £236,426 9.1
Flat/maisonette £253,862 £242,010 4.9
All £314,278 £286,832 9.6

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price September 2022 Annual price change % since September 2021 Monthly price change % since August 2022
Cash £293,434 8.6 -0.2
Mortgage £324,583 9.9 0.1
First-time buyer £260,759 9 0.1
Former owner occupier £360,605 10.2 -0.1

Building status for England

Building status Average price September 2022 Annual price change % since September 2021 Monthly price change % since August 2022
New build £408,157 19.3 1.9
Existing resold property £303,106 15.4 2

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.6% since August 2022. An annual price rise of 6.9% takes the average property value to £544,113.

Average price by property type for London

Property type September 2022 September 2021 Difference %
Detached £1,110,089 £1,025,398 8.3
Semi-detached £711,663 £651,780 9.2
Terraced £602,256 £554,727 8.6
Flat/maisonette £446,475 £426,704 4.6
All £544,113 £509,148 6.9

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price September 2022 Annual price change % since September 2021 Monthly price change % since August 2022
Cash £558,368 6.3 -0.9
Mortgage £538,631 7 -0.5
First-time buyer £467,887 6.2 -0.5
Former owner occupier £627,873 7.6 -0.7

Building status for London

Building status Average price September 2022 Annual price change % since September 2021 Monthly price change % since August 2022
New build £571,060 10.7 0.8
Existing resold property £541,088 8.8 1.6

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 2% since August 2022. An annual price rise of 12.9% takes the average property value to £223,798.

There were 6 repossession sales for Wales in May 2022.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type September 2022 September 2021 Difference %  
Detached £342,603 £302,103 13.4
Semi-detached £217,876 £191,235 13.9
Terraced £175,077 £154,975 13
Flat/maisonette £138,134 £129,138

Latest News from
Electoral Commission

Electoral Commission concludes investigations into political parties: British National Party and Burning Pink

17/11/2022 11:10:00

Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on one party. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Campaign spending from May 2022 Assembly election published

28/10/2022 09:10:00

The campaign spending returns of parties that contested the May 2022 Assembly election were published yesterday by The Electoral Commission. 

Electoral Commission welcomes PACAC report on the work of the Commission

20/10/2022 16:10:00

The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) of the UK Parliament has today published a report on the work of the Electoral Commission, following an inquiry launched in September 2020.

Electoral Commission closes investigations into five political parties

20/10/2022 13:43:00

Investigations into five political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines of £1,500 in one case. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Investigations concluded by the Electoral Commission

27/09/2022 12:25:00

Northern Ireland Assembly election well-run, but barriers to voting remain

22/09/2022 11:10:00

Voters in Northern Ireland are confident that May’s Assembly election was well-run with the vast majority satisfied with the process of voting and registering to vote, according to a report published today by the Electoral Commission.

Young voters in Wales need more support to engage in elections

22/09/2022 09:25:00

More education and engagement is needed to support young voters to understand and participate in Welsh elections, according to recent research and analysis by the Electoral Commission.

Political parties report £12.5m donations and loans in Q2 2022

06/09/2022 12:05:00

Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting a total of £12,544,172 in donations and public funds in the second quarter of 2022 (April to June), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission. The total is made up of donations to 21 parties, and compares to £12,046,046 reported in the same period in 2021.

Have your say on the accessibility of voting

30/08/2022 12:20:00

Members of the public are invited to have their say on measures to improve the accessibility of polling stations as part of a new public consultation.

Automation & Bots4Good 2022