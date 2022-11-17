UK House Price Index for September 2022

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The September data shows:

on average, house prices have not changed since August 2022

there has been an annual price rise of 9.5% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £294,559

England

In England, the September data shows on average, house prices have not changed since August 2022. The annual price rise of 9.6% takes the average property value to £314,278.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the North West experienced the greatest monthly rise with an increase of 0.6%

the North East saw the lowest annual price growth, with a movement of 5.8%

the South West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 11.9%

London saw the lowest annual price decrease, with a fall of –0.6%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price September 2022 Annual change % since September 2021 Monthly change % since August 2022 East Midlands £252,982 11.3 0 East of England £362,197 10.4 0.1 London £544,113 6.9 -0.6 North East £163,768 5.8 0.3 North West £219,005 9.1 0.6 South East £403,515 10.3 -0.2 South West £336,583 11.9 0.3 West Midlands £253,864 10.1 -0.3 Yorkshire and the Humber £212,593 8.5 0

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in May 2022 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in May 2022 was in the North West.

Repossession sales May 2022 East Midlands 4 East of England 2 London 15 North East 11 North West 23 South East 6 South West 8 West Midlands 7 Yorkshire and the Humber 14 England 90

Average price by property type for England

Property type September 2022 September 2021 Difference % Detached £493,722 £443,154 11.4 Semi-detached £302,715 £272,744 11 Terraced £258,044 £236,426 9.1 Flat/maisonette £253,862 £242,010 4.9 All £314,278 £286,832 9.6

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price September 2022 Annual price change % since September 2021 Monthly price change % since August 2022 Cash £293,434 8.6 -0.2 Mortgage £324,583 9.9 0.1 First-time buyer £260,759 9 0.1 Former owner occupier £360,605 10.2 -0.1

Building status for England

Building status Average price September 2022 Annual price change % since September 2021 Monthly price change % since August 2022 New build £408,157 19.3 1.9 Existing resold property £303,106 15.4 2

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.6% since August 2022. An annual price rise of 6.9% takes the average property value to £544,113.

Average price by property type for London

Property type September 2022 September 2021 Difference % Detached £1,110,089 £1,025,398 8.3 Semi-detached £711,663 £651,780 9.2 Terraced £602,256 £554,727 8.6 Flat/maisonette £446,475 £426,704 4.6 All £544,113 £509,148 6.9

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price September 2022 Annual price change % since September 2021 Monthly price change % since August 2022 Cash £558,368 6.3 -0.9 Mortgage £538,631 7 -0.5 First-time buyer £467,887 6.2 -0.5 Former owner occupier £627,873 7.6 -0.7

Building status for London

Building status Average price September 2022 Annual price change % since September 2021 Monthly price change % since August 2022 New build £571,060 10.7 0.8 Existing resold property £541,088 8.8 1.6

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 2% since August 2022. An annual price rise of 12.9% takes the average property value to £223,798.

There were 6 repossession sales for Wales in May 2022.

Average price by property type for Wales