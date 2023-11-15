Wednesday 15 Nov 2023 @ 12:15
HM Land Registry
Printable version

UK House Price Index for September 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The September data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen 0.5% since August 2023
  • there has been an annual price fall of 0.1% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £291,000

England

In England the September data shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.5% since September 2023. The annual price fall of 0.5% takes the average property value to £310,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • the North West experienced the greatest monthly rise with a movement of 0.5%
  • Yorkshire and the Humber saw the lowest monthly price growth, with a fall of 2.0%
  • the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 1.6%
  • the South West saw the lowest annual price growth, with a fall of 1.6%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price August 2023 Annual change % since August 2022 Monthly change % since Aug  2023
East Midlands £251,000 0.4 -0.6
East of England £353,000 -1.4 -0.4
London £537,000 -1.1 -0.3
North East £163,000 1.6 -2
North West £218,000 0.6 0.5
South East £392,000 -1.4 -0.6
South West £329,000 -1.6 -0.1
West Midlands £254,000 0.5 -0.2
Yorkshire and the Humber £210,000 0 -2.4

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in July 2023 was in the East of England and South West.

The highest number of repossession sales in July 2023 was in the North West.

Repossession sales July 2023
East Midlands 5
East of England 1
London 9
North East 8
North West 16
South East 5
South West 1
West Midlands 2
Yorkshire and the Humber 5
England 52

Average price by property type for England

Property type September 2023 September 2022 Difference %
Detached £490,000 £487,000 0.6
Semi-detached £297,000 £298,000 -0.2
Terraced £252,000 £256,000 -1.5
Flat/maisonette £252,000 £254,000 -0.6
All £310,000 £311,000 -0.5

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price September 2023 Annual price change % since September  2022 Monthly price change % since August 2023
Cash £289,000 -0.9 -0.8
Mortgage £320,000 -0.3 -0.5
First-time buyer £257,000 -0.4 -0.4
Former owner occupier £355,000 -0.5 -0.7

Building status for England

Building status* Average price July 2023 Annual price change % since July 2023 Monthly price change % since June 2023
New build £438,000 16.3 1.9
Existing resold property £301,000 -0.2 1

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.3% since August 2023. An annual price fall of 1.1% takes the average property value to £537,424.

Average price by property type for London

Property type September 2023 September 2022 Difference %
Detached £1,076,000 £1,112,000 -3.3
Semi-detached £687,000 £707,000 -2.8
Terraced £592,000 £600,000 -1.3
Flat/maisonette £447,000 £448,000 -1.1
All £537,000 £544,000 -1.1

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price September 2023 Annual price change % since September 2022 Monthly price change % since August 2023
Cash £548,000 -2.4 -1.5
Mortgage £533,000 -0.8 0
First-time buyer £465,000 -0.6 0.2
Former owner occupier £616,000 -1.9 -1

Building status for London

Building status* Average price    
July 2023 Annual price change % since July 2023 Monthly price change % since June 2023  
New build £594,000 11.6 1.2
Existing resold property £531,000 -1.6 1.6

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.9% since August 2023. An annual price fall of 2.7% takes the average property value to £215,000.

There were 2 repossession sales for Wales in June 2023.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type Sep 2023 Sep 2022 Difference %
Detached £333,000 £338,000 -1.3
Semi-detached

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

September 2023 Transaction Data

20/10/2023 14:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2023.

August 2023 Transaction Data

22/09/2023 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2023.

July 2023 Transaction Data

21/08/2023 14:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2023.

UK House Price Index for June 2023

16/08/2023 10:05:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

New Digital Property Market Steering Group formed to drive crucial digital transformation in the land and property market

02/08/2023 13:05:00

An important coming together of key industry partners under a shared vision at a pivotal time for the property market.

New Digital Property Market Steering Group formed to drive crucial digital transformation in the land and property market

02/08/2023 10:25:00

An important coming together of key industry partners under a shared vision at a pivotal time for the property market.

‘Essentials’ training for new conveyancing staff

26/07/2023 12:15:00

New recruits to conveyancing now have a comprehensive package of training materials to help them lodge quality applications right from the start.

June 2023 Transaction Data

21/07/2023 14:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2023.

UK House Price Index for May 2023

20/07/2023 15:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Serco gifts £400,000 for care worker apprenticeships