UK House Price Index for September 2023

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The September data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen 0.5% since August 2023

there has been an annual price fall of 0.1% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £291,000

England

In England the September data shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.5% since September 2023. The annual price fall of 0.5% takes the average property value to £310,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the North West experienced the greatest monthly rise with a movement of 0.5%

Yorkshire and the Humber saw the lowest monthly price growth, with a fall of 2.0%

the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 1.6%

the South West saw the lowest annual price growth, with a fall of 1.6%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price August 2023 Annual change % since August 2022 Monthly change % since Aug 2023 East Midlands £251,000 0.4 -0.6 East of England £353,000 -1.4 -0.4 London £537,000 -1.1 -0.3 North East £163,000 1.6 -2 North West £218,000 0.6 0.5 South East £392,000 -1.4 -0.6 South West £329,000 -1.6 -0.1 West Midlands £254,000 0.5 -0.2 Yorkshire and the Humber £210,000 0 -2.4

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in July 2023 was in the East of England and South West.

The highest number of repossession sales in July 2023 was in the North West.

Repossession sales July 2023 East Midlands 5 East of England 1 London 9 North East 8 North West 16 South East 5 South West 1 West Midlands 2 Yorkshire and the Humber 5 England 52

Average price by property type for England

Property type September 2023 September 2022 Difference % Detached £490,000 £487,000 0.6 Semi-detached £297,000 £298,000 -0.2 Terraced £252,000 £256,000 -1.5 Flat/maisonette £252,000 £254,000 -0.6 All £310,000 £311,000 -0.5

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price September 2023 Annual price change % since September 2022 Monthly price change % since August 2023 Cash £289,000 -0.9 -0.8 Mortgage £320,000 -0.3 -0.5 First-time buyer £257,000 -0.4 -0.4 Former owner occupier £355,000 -0.5 -0.7

Building status for England

Building status* Average price July 2023 Annual price change % since July 2023 Monthly price change % since June 2023 New build £438,000 16.3 1.9 Existing resold property £301,000 -0.2 1

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.3% since August 2023. An annual price fall of 1.1% takes the average property value to £537,424.

Average price by property type for London

Property type September 2023 September 2022 Difference % Detached £1,076,000 £1,112,000 -3.3 Semi-detached £687,000 £707,000 -2.8 Terraced £592,000 £600,000 -1.3 Flat/maisonette £447,000 £448,000 -1.1 All £537,000 £544,000 -1.1

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price September 2023 Annual price change % since September 2022 Monthly price change % since August 2023 Cash £548,000 -2.4 -1.5 Mortgage £533,000 -0.8 0 First-time buyer £465,000 -0.6 0.2 Former owner occupier £616,000 -1.9 -1

Building status for London

Building status* Average price July 2023 Annual price change % since July 2023 Monthly price change % since June 2023 New build £594,000 11.6 1.2 Existing resold property £531,000 -1.6 1.6

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.9% since August 2023. An annual price fall of 2.7% takes the average property value to £215,000.

There were 2 repossession sales for Wales in June 2023.

Average price by property type for Wales