UK House Price Index for September 2024
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The September data shows:
- on average, house prices have fallen by 0.3% since August 2024
- there has been an annual price rise of 2.9% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £292,000
England
In England the September data shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.1% since August 2024. The annual price rise of 2.5% takes the average property value to £309,000.
- The North East experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.4%
- Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -1.7%
- The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.5%
- London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of -0.5%
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-september-2024
