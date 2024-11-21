UK House Price Index for September 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The September data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen by 0.3% since August 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 2.9% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £292,000

England

In England the September data shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.1% since August 2024. The annual price rise of 2.5% takes the average property value to £309,000.

The North East experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.4%

Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -1.7%

The North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.5%

London saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of -0.5%

