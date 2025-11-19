UK House Price Index for September 2025

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The September data shows:

on average, house prices have fallen 0.6% since August 2025

there has been an annual price rise of 2.6% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £272,000

England

In England the September data shows, on average, house prices fell by 0.8% since August 2025. The annual price rise of 2% takes the average property value to £293,000.

The regional data for England indicates that:

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the only monthly increase, with a rise of 0.3%

the South East and the North East saw the biggest monthly price falls, with movements of -1.2%

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 4.5%

London was the only region not to experience an annual rise, with a fall of -1.8%

Price change by region for England

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in July 2025 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in July 2025 was in London.

Average price by property type for England

Funding and buyer status for England

Building status for England

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices fell by 1.1% since August 2025. House prices have shown an annual price decrease of 1.8% meaning the average price of a property is £556,000.

Average price by property type for London

Funding and buyer status for London

Building status for London

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices fell by 0.8% since August 2025. An annual price increase of 2.7% takes the average property value to £209,000.

There were 3 repossession sales for Wales in July 2025.

Average price by property type for Wales

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Building status for Wales

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 2.6% in the year to September 2025, down from the revised estimate of 3.1% in the 12 months to August 2025. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK decreased by 0.6% between August 2025 and September 2025, compared with a decrease of 0.1% from the same period 12 months ago (August 2024 and September 2024).

The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in September 2025, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 96,000. This is 3.7% higher than a year ago (September 2024). Between August 2025 and September 2025, UK transactions decreased by 1.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The highest monthly house price increase was in Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices rose by 0.3%. The highest annual growth was also in Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased by 4.5% in the year to September 2025.

The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.

