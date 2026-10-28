Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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UK Human Rights Ambassador visits Tanzania ahead of UN review
The UK’s Ambassador for Human Rights, Eleanor Sanders, visits Tanzania ahead of the UN’s forthcoming review of the status of Tanzania’s human rights landscape
On 20 October, the UK’s Ambassador for Human Rights, Eleanor Sanders, arrives in Tanzania for engagements with a wide range of stakeholders ahead of the UN’s forthcoming review of the status of Tanzania’s human rights landscape.
During her visit to Dar es Salaam, Sanders will meet representatives from the media, religious bodies, pastoralist groups, political parties and human rights organisations.
She will hear a diverse range of perspectives on human rights in Tanzania and exchange views on the role of dialogue and international cooperation in supporting inclusive societies.
Sanders’ programme will also include visits to UK-supported initiatives working to improve access to sexual and reproductive health commodities for women and girls, and to tackle human trafficking in Tanzania.
The visit takes place ahead of Tanzania’s forthcoming Universal Periodic Review, a UN process through which Member States’ human rights records are assessed. The Review provides an opportunity for countries to share information on progress, discuss challenges and consider recommendations relating to the promotion and protection of human rights.
Eleanor Sanders, UK Ambassador for Human Rights and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, said:
As the UK’s Human Rights Ambassador, I’m delighted to be visiting Tanzania. Tanzania is a dynamic regional player and an important relationship for the UK. I’m looking forward to taking forward our conversations on a range of human rights issues – in doing so, hearing from civil society and communities, and seeing first-hand the impact of UK supported programmes in Dar es Salaam.
I want to understand more deeply where rights are under pressure and to talk about issues that are dear to us, such as accountability and respect for fundamental freedoms.
I look forward to discussing how we can work together to protect and advance human rights, strengthen accountability and make a difference for people across Tanzania.
Marianne Young, British High Commissioner to Tanzania, said:
I am delighted to welcome the UK’s Human Rights Ambassador to Tanzania. Her visit is an opportunity to exchange perspectives on human rights and to strengthen our engagement in Tanzania on issues of shared interest.
The visit is also an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the important work the UK and Tanzania are delivering in partnership to improve access to sexual and reproductive health for women and girls, and to tackle human trafficking.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-human-rights-ambassador-visits-tanzania-ahead-of-un-review
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