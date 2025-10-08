UK - India Trade Deal Delivers for Scotch Whisky Industry

Scotch Whisky Association and producers join PM India trade mission

A Prime Minister-led trade mission to India this week will drive home the benefits of the landmark UK - India trade deal for Scottish businesses. The deal is set to grow the Scottish economy by £190 million a year.

Scotch whisky is a big winner in the UK Government’s deal with India, the best deal that any country has ever agreed with the fourth largest economy in the world. Indian import tariffs on Scotch are set to be slashed, meaning a potential increase in sales to India of £1 billion a year, growing market share in the world’s largest whisky market.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander and representatives of the whisky Industry are now set to press home the advantages of the historic trade deal with India as part of the Prime Minister’s trade mission this week. The trip will include key meetings with senior Indian government ministers and businesses, to deepen the trade and diplomatic relationships between Scotland and India.

Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander said:

“The historic trade deal the UK Government struck with India this year is great news for Scotland and especially our whisky industry. But, having secured the deal, our challenge and responsibility now is to put this deal into action. That requires implementation of the deal by the governments of India and the UK, and the utilisation of the deal by British and Indian businesses.

“Leading this trade mission, the Prime Minister will be beating the drum for Scotland’s finest products. With the strength and support of the UK Government they can be world-reaching in terms of export markets.

“Over the last year, as Trade Minister, I’ve worked closely with the Scotch Whisky Association and other Scottish businesses. I understand the challenges they face and that this deal with India could be transformative for the industry over the long term. On this trade mission we will be looking to take full advantage of the opportunities this crucial trade deal brings for Scotland.”

Before being appointed Secretary of State for Scotland, Mr Alexander was Trade Policy Minister in the Department of Business and Trade and part of the team that helped secure the UK - India trade deal, as well as the trade deals with the US and EU.

Mark Kent, Chief Executive at the Scotch Whisky Association, said:

“We’re delighted to join this visit following the efforts of the UK Government to secure the UK - India Free Trade Agreement, and look forward to its swift and smooth implementation. Delivering liberalised tariffs on all our exports to India will open up access to the world’s largest whisky market in the years to come and give greater choice to Indian consumers.”

The Business and Trade Secretary, Peter Kyle, and the Investment Minister, Lord Jason Stockwood, will also form part of the UK Government’s delegation to India.