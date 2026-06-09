techUK
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UK industries unite to accelerate AI adoption
techUK has brought together trade associations from across the eight Industrial Strategy sectors to form a new coalition with a shared purpose: to drive meaningful and responsible AI adoption across the UK economy.
Joining techUK in this effort are the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), ADS, Creative UK, Energy UK, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), Make UK, and TheCityUK. Together these associations speak for some of the most significant parts of the UK economy, and they are uniting at a moment when growth depends on businesses moving faster and with greater confidence on AI.
The coalition is a direct response to the Chancellor's ambition for the UK to become the G7's fastest AI adopter. It has been designed to support delivery of the sectoral AI Adoption Plans announced at the AI Adoption Summit, and to keep that momentum going well beyond it.
Through joint events and shared activities, the coalition will bring sectors together to learn from one another, to understand what is genuinely working in practice, to tackle the barriers that no single sector can solve alone, and to create a single voice for the economy as a whole on how the UK can deliver responsible AI adoption.
The coalition's aims
The coalition is built around three core aims.
The first is to share knowledge and good practice. By pooling insights, case studies and lessons from across sectors, the coalition will help build business confidence and accelerate the uptake of AI technologies.
The second is to surface common barriers and find solutions. The coalition will develop practical, scalable answers to the blockers that must be solved across sectors, while also spotlighting the sector specific issues that need fixing.
The third is to engage Government and support delivery. The coalition will work alongside policymakers to support the delivery of the sectoral AI Adoption Plans, and to identify the additional levers that can drive adoption and remove the barriers to uptake.
The productivity dividend Government is seeking to achieve will only be realised if UK businesses move faster on meaningful adoption. This coalition has been created to build that confidence, to collaborate on practical solutions, and to bring people together to share and learn.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-industries-unite-to-accelerate-ai-adoption.html
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