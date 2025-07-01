UK Introduces New Trade Measures to Support Steel Sector

UK strengthens steel safeguard measures.

UK steel producers to benefit from stronger trade safeguards that better protect against surges in cheap imports.

These changes will adjust how much steel countries around the world can send to the UK, protecting British jobs while making sure the UK still has a reliable supply.

Reinforces the Government’s commitment as part of the Plan for Change to rebuild Britain’s industrial strength and reversing decades of decline.

Steel producers across the UK will benefit from stronger trade measures from 1 July, as the government moves to better protect domestic industry from unforeseen surges in foreign imports as part of the Plan for Change.

Following a recommendation from the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), the Business Secretary has confirmed the final decision on the current steel safeguard, taking decisive action in the national interest to strengthen existing protections against spikes in foreign imports- delivering on the Government’s commitment to rebuild Britain’s industrial strength.

The changes to the steel safeguard will make the measure more effective by slowing future increases, capping certain import levels and tightening country-specific limits- ensuring UK steel producers won’t be undercut while still making sure the UK has a steady and reliable supply.

They will also strike the right balance between maintaining open trade and ensuring long-term viability for the UK’s steel sector which remains critical to the economy and to communities across the country.

This decision builds on the Trade Strategy published last week, which set out how the UK Government will strengthen its trade defences to protect key industries like steel, ensuring a fairer and more secure trading environment.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds yesterday said:

This Government is unapologetic in our support for the UK steel sector-it underpins Britain’s industrial strength, our national security, and our status as a global power. These measures back our producers and the thousands of families and communities who rely on steel production in the UK. We’ve taken decisive action to protect the UK market and level the playing field, and we’ll go further with our new Steel Strategy to build a stronger, more competitive future for British steel making central to our Plan for Change.

Yesterday’s announcement delivers immediate protection and builds on the Industrial and Trade Strategies announced last week, reinforcing the government’s commitment to protecting jobs and securing the long-term success of domestic industry.

This decision sits alongside a call for stakeholder views to shape the UK’s future trade approach to steel after June 2026. Yet another example of the UK’s commitment to strengthened trade defences.

