Chatham House
|Printable version
UK is too tight on the money and too vague on China
EXPERT COMMENT
The new UK Integrated Review fills gaps left by the last one but is dominated by defence. It needs more clarity on Europe, trade, and development – and more money.
Following a long two years, the UK’s Integrated Review from March 2021 now looks prescient in calling Russia the main threat to UK interests. And Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the main – but not the only – reason forcing an update of the review only 24 months later.
The UK’s commitment to Ukraine is now centre stage and so therefore is its cost, which immediately exposes a prime weakness of this review. An extra £5 billion on defence is more than nothing, as was originally rumoured, but far less than £11 billion which UK defence secretary Ben Wallace argues is needed.
UK military support for Ukraine cost £2.3 billion in the past year and a continuation will use up £2 billion of the new money. The report also notes £3 billion will go on infrastructure for building nuclear submarines at Barrow and nuclear training. That does not leave much for anything else.
There is a pledge to end the reduction of the armed forces which is essential if the UK contribution to Ukraine and European defence is to be credible. But an ambition to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by an unspecified date is all but meaningless – albeit prudent phrasing given fiscal uncertainties.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/03/uk-too-tight-money-and-too-vague-china
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
How Russia’s war on Ukraine is threatening climate security06/03/2023 14:25:00
The international community needs to redouble its efforts to avert new security risks as a result of climate change.
How young people want to adapt to climate change19/12/2022 13:38:00
The Common Futures Conversations community share their ideas for how their communities can better adapt for the challenges presented by climate change.
Russian imperial mindset must change for real victory09/12/2022 13:38:00
The attitude of Russia’s elite – and wider population – to the states which used to constitute the USSR needs to change in order to solve the Russia challenge.
Will an EU oil price cap limit Russian aggression?07/12/2022 09:20:00
Unpacking the feverish debate behind the EU agreement for a $60 price cap on oil deliveries from Russia, and the geopolitical implications of the deal.
The future for global trade in a changing climate06/12/2022 13:38:00
What to know about the implications of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism on international trade.
China’s zero-COVID cannot continue, reopening is needed02/12/2022 12:20:00
Unsure of how to loosen rules, local officials have doubled down on severe restrictions behind so much economic damage. Reopening will quell public anger.
Journal of Cyber Policy launches diversity and inclusion initiative02/12/2022 09:15:00
Initiative will support the integration of diversity and inclusion practices throughout its processes and publications.
Indonesia shows the value of non-aligned leadership29/11/2022 10:20:00
Indonesia won’t always see eye-to-eye with the West, or with China, which makes it an important balancing force in Asia.