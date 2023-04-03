techUK
|Printable version
UK joins CPTPP – what’s in it for tech
On 31 March, the UK signed a deal to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
The trade bloc has 11 members – Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam – which represent around 13% of global GDP and a consumer market of 500 million people. The deal is indicative of a wider shift towards the Indo-Pacific, as suggested in the UK Government’s Integrated Review.
By the UK Government’s own estimates, this deal will add 0.08% to UK GDP over 10 years. This is because the UK already has bilateral FTAs with every member except Brunei and Malaysia.
One of the benefits of the CPTPP is in relation to services trade, which made up 43% of UK trade with CPTPP members in 2022. UK companies will not need to establish a regional or local office in order to supply a service to CPTPP countries.
In terms of digital trade, the CPTPP includes provisions on data flows and a ban on data localisation. Companies will not be required to disclose source code as a condition for market access. Regulatory cooperation on AI, cybersecurity and other digital policy issues form a big part of the implementation for members of the CPTPP, which will be welcome cooperation for reducing access barriers for SMEs.
However, the value of the UK joining the CPTPP is more strategic than material. It places the UK in the club of middle power nations with a tradition of pushing the boundaries of what is possible in digital trade policy. Australia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand – and also the UK – have some of the world’s most advanced provisions on digital trade in their bilateral and regional trade agreements. Those include modern regulatory cooperation commitments on things like artificial intelligence, cyber security, data, competition, online safety and digital identity. By joining the bloc, the UK can promote its governance vision for digital trade policy in the future.
The UK is the first country to join since CPTPP was agreed between its members in 2018. There are others who either filed formal applications to join or expressed interest in joining, such as China, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and the Philippines. By being a member of the bloc, the UK will not have a formal role and veto power on any new members of the CPTPP.
A lengthy ratification process will now follow. techUK will keep monitoring developments and if members have any questions they should reach out to the trade team.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-joins-cptpp-what-s-in-it-for-tech.html
Latest News from
techUK
ICC Centre for Digital Trade & Innovation – accelerating digitalisation | #techUKDigitalTrade03/04/2023 16:25:00
The Centre for Digital Trade & Innovation (C4DTI) is an ICC United Kingdom-led, global initiative based at Teesside University established with support from the Tees Valley Combined Authority; #techUKDigitalTrade
Going digital: How to shape the modern global economy | #techUKDigitalTrade03/04/2023 13:25:00
Graham Floater considers the importance of establishing global rules on digital trading systems fit for the modern global economy and outlines what the UK is doing to lead on this important agenda.
Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) Industry Feedback Questionnaire03/04/2023 09:10:00
MOD DE&S is seeking feedback from industry to better understand what it is doing well, what it is not doing well, how it can improve and how it can learn from partner nations defence procurement systems; so that it can use their best learnings to improve its own processes.
Powering Up Britain: Energy Security Plan30/03/2023 16:55:00
The Government have released a report, Powering Up Britain: Energy Security Plan today on 30 March 2023.
UK Government unveils its approach to regulating AI30/03/2023 11:20:00
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) yesterday launched its highly anticipated AI white paper, ‘A pro-innovation approach to AI regulation’, which will guide the use of AI in the UK.
Driving the future of transport – addressing the skills gap29/03/2023 14:25:00
This new report sets out five recommendations for how government and industry can ensure that the transport sector has the digital and technical skills it needs to thrive.
New leadership of the techUK Responsible Business Conduct Group28/03/2023 10:20:00
techUK is delighted to confirm new leadership of our working group on the increasingly vital subject of responsible business.
UK-Ukraine Digital Trade Agreement Signed24/03/2023 12:25:00
On 20 March, the UK and Ukraine signed a crucial Digital Trade Agreement.
Budget 2023 | Digitalisation of Trading Authorisations24/03/2023 09:15:00
Following techUK’s ongoing calls for greater Government support in streamlining digital customs facilitations and trade documentation processes, the Spring Budget 2023’s Business investment and tax policy provisions includes an important HMRC policy project; Modernising Authorisations (MA), delivery a digital platform for simplifying and streamlining customs and exercise authorisations for companies trading internationally