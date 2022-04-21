National Cyber Security Centre
UK joins international partners to issue advice on latest Russian cyber threat
An overview of Russian cyber threats to critical infrastructure and mitigation guidance for all organisations.
The UK yesterday joined international partners to share updated mitigation advice against Russian state-sponsored and criminal cyber threats.
The advisory is published jointly by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – a part of GCHQ – alongside agencies in the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, as well as the UK’s National Crime Agency. It provides technical details on the threat to critical infrastructure from Russian state-sponsored and cyber criminals.
It complements recent NCSC advice on actions to take when the cyber threat is heightened, and aims to further improve the resilience of organisations in the event of heightened malicious cyber activity.
Several immediate actions for all organisations to take to protect their networks are set out in the advisory, which include:
- prioritising the patching of known exploited vulnerabilities
- enforcing multi-factor authentication (MFA)
- monitoring remote desktop protocol (RDP) and
- providing end-user awareness and training
Lindy Cameron, NCSC CEO, yesterday said:
“In this period of heightened cyber threat, it has never been more important to plan and invest in longer-lasting security measures.
“It is vital that all organisations accelerate plans to raise their overall cyber resilience, particularly those defending our most critical assets.
“The NCSC continues to collaborate with our international and law enforcement partners to provide organisations with timely actionable advice to give them the best chance of preventing cyber attacks, wherever they come from.”
The advisory also includes details on Russian-aligned cyber criminal groups, some of which have recently pledged support for the Russian state and have threatened to conduct malicious operations in retaliation against countries providing support to Ukraine.
The advisory is available to read in full on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) website.
Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/uk-joins-international-partners-to-issue-advice-on-latest-russian-cyber-threat-
