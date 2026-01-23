Ministry of Defence
UK Joint Squadron deploys Typhoon jets to Qatar
12 Squadron begins deployment to the Gulf region reflecting the strong UK-Qatar defence partnership that helps to keep the UK secure at home and strong abroad
The Royal Air Force’s joint Typhoon squadron with Qatar, 12 Squadron, has deployed to the Gulf for defensive purposes noting regional tensions as part of the UK-Qatar Defence Assurance Agreement, demonstrating the strong and enduring defence relationship between the UK and Qatar.
12 Squadron has regularly deployed to Qatar to conduct joint training and share experiences which enhance national and regional security. Recently, the RAF deployed on exercises such as EPIC SKIES and SOARING FALCON – further reinforcing the operational capability between our two nations.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:
Qatar and the UK are close partners with historic defence ties going back decades. This partnership bolsters the national security of both our nations and supports stability in the Gulf region.
Today’s deployment builds on those shared aims as Typhoon jets from our joint squadron deploy to support its defence.
Coming alongside our announcement of half a billion pounds investment to upgrade our Typhoons, this deployment is further demonstration of the crucial role of these jets in reinforcing global security.
The deployment, upon invitation of the Qatari government, is in a defensive capacity and builds on the UK’s established defence partnership with Qatar and reflects the UK Government’s commitment to collaborating with international partners to maintain regional stability.
The UK and Qatar share a long history of cooperation, particularly with flying training including both Hawk and Typhoon in the UK and this deployment highlights the importance of working alongside allies and partners to address shared security challenges.
UK forces regularly operate alongside regional partners as part of established defence commitments, working collaboratively and actively to provide peace and stability in the region. 12 Squadron’s deployment is a testament to the UK’s commitment to our partners and to the wider stability of the region.
Strong national security keeps the UK safe and working with international partners like Qatar supports plays a vital role in achieving this goal. By working together, the UK and its allies can better protect our shared interests which keep us secure at home and strong abroad.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-joint-squadron-deploys-typhoon-jets-to-qatar
