Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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UK judge takes on key role in upholding international law at International Court of Justice
Professor Dapo Akande elected as judge to the International Court of Justice.
- Professor Dapo Akande elected as judge to the International Court of Justice following crunch UN vote
- Leading international lawyer and academic received support from majority of UN Member States
- Election underlines the UK’s commitment to the international rule of law as UK judge returns to Court after 9 years
A new UK judge, Professor Dapo Akande, was yesterday been elected as a judge to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
In an ever more challenging world, Professor Akande will play a key, independent role in ensuring the Court continues to uphold the international rule of law.
For almost a decade the UK has not had a judge in the International Court of Justice, but following a campaign backed by the Prime Minister, UK ministers and diplomats across the world, Professor Akande will now be a judge at the ICJ for the next 9 years.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:
This election is a clear signal to our partners that the UK is back on the world stage and ready to play our part in ensuring global stability and upholding the rule of law.
Professor Akande will bring integrity, legal rigour and independent expertise to the International Court of Justice and I am incredibly proud that he is representing the UK.
Professor Dapo Akande said:
I am deeply honoured to be elected to the International Court of Justice.
I am incredibly grateful to all the states that have put their faith in me. I pledge to serve with independence and to deciding cases on the basis of a faithful and impartial application of the law. I look forward to contributing to the ICJ’s vital work in helping to resolve disputes by peaceful means, alongside the other colleagues elected yesterday.”
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said:
Everywhere I go around the world, people tell me how impressive Professor Akande is and we have been proud to support his campaign. I am confident that his legal expertise, independence and commitment to international law will make him an asset to the Court and the international community.”
This is a victory for the UK’s commitment to the rule of law and our ability to stand up for our values on the world stage.
A Professor of Public International Law and a Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford, Professor Akande is also an elected member of the UN International Law Commission.
Originally qualified as a lawyer in Nigeria, and now one of the UK’s foremost international lawyers, with nearly three decades of experience as a scholar and practitioner, Professor Akande has built a career of global reach.
He has acted as counsel, adviser and expert in cases before international courts and tribunals, including the ICJ.
As an independent practitioner, he has advised governments from States across all five UN regional groups, as well as international organisations including the UN and the African Union.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-judge-takes-on-key-role-in-upholding-international-law-at-international-court-of-justice
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