UK June maximum temperature record provisionally broken

The UK has provisionally set a new daily maximum air temperature record for June, with 36.1°C reported at Gosport, Hampshire, on 24 June.

The figure is provisionally the highest in the month in the UK on record and comes just weeks after May also saw UK daily temperature records broken.

If confirmed via the verification process, the new 36.1°C figure exceeds the previous record of 35.6°C which was reached on 28 June 1976 and on 29 June 1957. It’s possible this figure will be beaten again in the coming days, with the heatwave forecast to continue on Thursday and Friday.

Weather stations at Charlwood, Wisley and Wiggonholt also beat the previous record as the heatwave impacts the UK.

Wales has also provisionally broken its highest minimum temperature on record for June, with 20.3°C the lowest figure that was reached at St Athan, South Glamorgan overnight in the early hours of 23 June.

At the conclusion of the heatwave, the verification process will begin for any new national records. The equipment and site will undergo a rigorous validation process before a decision is made on officially inducting any new figures into the meteorological record books.

This process will include site inspections and verification checks of the equipment used to measure the temperature.

In order for a value to be treated as an official national record, the Met Office follows national and international best practice and guidance. If the figure doesn’t meet the required standards, it will be rejected as an official national record.

Find out more about the process with the verification for May’s temperature records.

Met Office Science Manager Amy Doherty said: “If confirmed, a new June daily temperature record would be significant, especially following on the heels of the recent records set in May.

“The new record provides further evidence that temperatures previously considered extreme are becoming increasingly common as a result of human-induced climate change.”

June heat and climate change

As high temperature records are continuing to be broken, the influence of climate change is under the microscope.

Professor Stephen Belcher CBE, Met Office Chief Scientist, said: “The heatwave this week is a significant weather event, with a Red Extreme Heat warning issued. Human induced climate change has made events like this more likely and more intense.

"To see temperatures like this in the UK in June is sobering. Events like this bring home the implications of climate change, with very high temperatures and humidity bringing significant health implications from heat stress, as well as impacts to a range of sectors such as transport, energy and water supply.”

The frequency and intensity of heatwaves has increased worldwide. Met Office projections indicate that hot spells will become more frequent in our future climate, particularly over the south-east of the UK. Temperatures are projected to rise in all seasons, but the heat would be most intense in summer.

Looking beyond specific heatwaves, the Met Office’s HadUK-Grid dataset shows how June’s mean maximum temperatures have shifted since 1884.

Mean maximum temperature in the UK in June since 1884. ‘Latest’ denotes 2025 figure as June 2026 has not yet concluded.

Despite year-to-year variability, the average monthly maximum temperature for June has generally been rising and 2023 is the warmest June on record for average maximum temperature.

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