UK Latin America Minister visits Chile as two countries commit to strengthening trade ties

UK Minister for Latin America, Baroness Jenny Chapman, visits Santiago and Punta Arenas for the first time since the July election, to meet with Chilean leaders and strengthen bilateral and trade ties

Visit comes weeks after the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Chile is also a member

Collaboration in science, climate action and advocating for gender equality also on the agenda for Minister’s visit

Economic growth, trade, climate, science and gender equality were high on the agenda in Santiago and Punta Arenas last week, as UK Minister for Latin America Jenny Chapman visited Chile for the first time.

The visit followed the UK’s recent accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), where we join 11 other economies across Asia and the Americas, including Chile, an alliance with collective GDP worth £12 trillion .

The UK’s accession to the agreement could boost domestic GDP by around £2 billion each year when compared to projected GDP in 2040, and is expected to benefit every nation and region in the UK.

During her visit, Minister Chapman met with Deputy Foreign Minister Gloria de la Fuente, as well as the Regional Governor of Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica Jorge Flies, and Mayor of Punta Arenas Claudio Radonich, to discuss the strengthening UK-Chile relationship, and the growing trade relationship as fellow signatories to the CPTPP.

She was also able to visit the Chile Headquarters of Anglo American, a British multinational mining company, to discuss their leading sustainability work, and the growing use of carbon-neutral technologies within the mining sector.

Minister for Latin America Jenny Chapman yesterday said:

The UK and Chile share a deep and enduring partnership built on shared values and a commitment to prosperity for both of our nations. Our recent accession to CPTPP opens exciting new opportunities for trade and collaboration, and I’m pleased to be here to see our joint work – across climate innovation, mining and sustainable development – in action. We are continuing to strengthen our partnerships across the Global South, and ensuring that both our nations benefit from the opportunities of a dynamic, global economy.

Minister Chapman also unveiled a commemorative plaque honouring Luis Pardo Villalón, a Chilean naval officer who played a pivotal role in the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1916, rescuing 22 stranded sailors after HMS Endurance ran aground during British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s mission to cross the South Pole.

While in Santiago, the Minister delivered a speech at Adolfo Ibáñez University where she helped launch the UK-funded Digital Rights Report - a publication addressing tech-facilitated gender-based violence suffered by indigenous women in Chile – emphasising the UK’s firm commitment to promoting gender equality worldwide, and fostering inclusive growth.