Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
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UK launches consultation on potential FTA with Thailand
The UK Government is asking for views on a potential new free trade agreement with Thailand.
We are launching this consultation to give businesses, civil society, consumers and individuals across the UK with the chance to share their insights and priorities, ensuring that any potential future negotiations are informed by a strong evidence base and reflect the needs of the UK economy.
Trade is central to the government’s mission to support sustainable economic growth, boost investment and create high-value jobs across the UK. Free trade agreements can reduce or remove tariffs on goods, making it cheaper and easier for UK businesses to export. They can also improve access for UK services suppliers, investors and digital businesses by reducing regulatory barriers and opening up new opportunities.
The consultation closes on 24 January 2027 and can be accessed here.
Further information:
- Total trade in goods and services between the UK and Thailand was £7.8 billion in 2025.
- See the UK’s trade strategy
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-launches-consultation-on-potential-fta-with-thailand
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