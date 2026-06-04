Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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UK launches expert network to boost Ebola response and global crisis readiness
UK launches MHRN to boost outbreak response, deliver rapid expert advice, and support Ebola efforts - and funds £5m research into diagnostics and treatments.
- New Multi-Hazard Research Network to deliver rapid expert advice and evidence on emerging infectious disease outbreaks and other crises
- The network is already supporting the Ebola response with expert data analysis and social and behavioural science research to guide decision-making
- UK commits funding to develop new treatments and rapid diagnostics for the Bundibugyo species of Ebolavirus
Yesterday the UK launched the Multi-Hazard Research Network (MHRN). Led by the Institute of Development Studies, it brings together experts from the UK and international partners to strengthen prevention, preparedness and response to emerging infectious disease outbreaks and other crises, including the current Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda.
The network will give decision-makers rapid access to practical evidence and specialist expertise during emergencies, helping them prepare better, analyse risks more effectively and respond faster across the region.
Its Rapid Response Unit is already supporting the ongoing response with specialist advice, including lessons from past outbreaks, insight into the local context and modelling of how the outbreak could develop.
UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said:
The UK is a science superpower – home to world leading researchers, scientists and institutions. We’re harnessing that expertise, bringing together expert research, vital skills and regional knowledge to improve how the world responds to this outbreak and better prepares for others in the future.
We know that early action is vital to save lives. Deadly diseases like Ebola do not stop at borders, so we must work to stop these outbreaks at source.
The UK has also committed up to £5 million to support research and development of new treatments and rapid diagnostics for the Bundibugyo species, and to generate the evidence needed for an informed outbreak response, including through social and behavioural science research. Clinical trials will be carried out with national and international partners. This is in addition to the UK’s existing support to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) who are advancing promising vaccine candidates.
Jenny Chapman, Minister for Africa and International Development, said:
I’ve recently returned from Kinshasa and the wider region, meeting and hearing from our partners on the ground, and the Government of DRC. They are operating in incredibly difficult circumstances.
The situation is deeply concerning. It demands urgent, coordinated action, in support of the African-led response. We are working with partners across the region and beyond to drive a faster, more effective response. Acting now is the best way to save lives and prevent further spread.
This follows last month’s allocation of up to £21 million in UK funding to contain the deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo which will help the World Health Organisation and international partners including the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement respond rapidly to the outbreak by strengthening disease surveillance, supporting frontline health workers, improving infection prevention and control, providing safe and dignified burials, and helping affected communities access lifesaving care.
During her visit to China the Foreign Secretary raised the need for both countries to provide urgent support for the region affected by the outbreak with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Background
- The MHRN will focus on emerging infectious disease outbreaks with epidemic and pandemic potential, as well as major natural hazards such as extreme weather and climate hazards. It will bring together experts to strengthen forecasting, preparedness and emergency response, drawing on social and behavioural science to make interventions effective, appropriate and trusted by affected communities.
- The MHRN consortium brings together academic and NGO partners in the UK and internationally, alongside organisations with strong local and regional expertise. It will also connect to UK government science capability, including the Met Office, UK Health Security Agency, Animal and Plant Health Agency and the British Geological Survey.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-launches-expert-network-to-boost-ebola-response-and-global-crisis-readiness
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