UK launches military esports games to boost cyber skills
Military personnel from over 40 nations compete to sharpen cyber skills through gaming applying lessons from Ukraine's use of gaming technology in warfare.
Britain’s future cyber warriors will sharpen digital combat skills through the International Defence Esports Games (IDEG), launched today with over 40 allied nations in London.
Following the UK officially recognising esports as a military sport in 2024, the IDEG acts as a collaborative arena for allied nations to sharpen the cyber skills that are critical for modern warfare - supporting the government’s Plan for Change to strengthen national security.
With over 90,000 cyber-attacks targeting the UK annually, the initiative builds digital skills essential for keeping Britain secure at home and abroad.
Personnel develop critical battlefield skills through competitive gaming, such as tracking multiple threats at once, directing soldiers on the ground, performing under intense pressure, and changing tactics based on live intelligence.
Serving personnel from nations including the UK, Canada and Poland will compete for the first time at IDEG26. Ukrainian forces also proved gaming’s tactical value by developing drone simulator games, which improved operators’ targeting accuracy and reaction times, enabling more effective missions against Russian forces.
Louise Sandher-Jones, Minister for Veterans and People, said:
The Strategic Defence Review has shown us clearly that the nature of war is changing, and we must change with it. The Government’s Plan for Change demands forces are ready for digital battlegrounds, where our personnel must be as skilled in cybersecurity and with controllers as they are in traditional combat.
Lessons from Ukraine have shown how gaming technology can train drone operators and develop the rapid decision-making skills essential for modern warfare. The International Defence Esports Games (IDEG) positions Britain at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring our armed forces are prepared for the conflicts of tomorrow.
Modern warfare demands rapid digital decision-making, drone operation skills, and cyber capabilities. Personnel must process tactical information instantly while maintaining precision under combat pressure.
The competition finals will take place at the new National Gaming and Esports Arena in Sunderland in October 2026, featuring live-streamed tournaments and strategic summits exploring cyber security, AI, and drone operations.
General Sir Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander of Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, said:
The International Defence Esports Games represent a significant step forward in developing the cyber and digital skills essential for modern military operations. Lessons from conflicts including Ukraine have demonstrated the real-world value of gaming technology in training drone operators and enhancing cyber capabilities.
IDEG will strengthen our warfighting readiness whilst building crucial partnerships with allied nations who share our commitment to technological innovation in defence.
Chester King, President of British Esports, said:
The launch of the IDEG is a historic occasion for British Esports and military personnel worldwide. We are honoured to host the inaugural finals at our National Esports Performance Campus in Sunderland, which will showcase our world-class facilities and the city and region’s emerging status as a digital innovation cluster.
With international interest already coming from cities in the USA and Australia to host IDEG27, we are focused on making this first event a phenomenal success.
Today’s launch was supported by partnerships with BAE Systems, Babcock International, and the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) serving as official media partner, bringing comprehensive coverage to personnel across allied nations. For IDEG26, global advertising agency M&S Saatchi join as a founding partner and Babcock International as the founding mission partner.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-launches-military-esports-games-to-boost-cyber-skills
