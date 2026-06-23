UK launches new AI partnership to boost climate security

FCDO announces new strategic partnership with the Met Office to drive AI weather forecasting.

The Foreign Office and Met Office are joining forces to help improve global preparation for climate shocks.

New partnership to be launched at London Climate Action Week, supporting AI forecasting to predict weather patterns as climate security becomes increasingly important for governments around the world.

This reflects the Foreign Secretary’s key priority of security – with climate security underpinning all other forms, including economic resilience.

The UK is deploying its expertise in advanced weather and climate forecasting to support countries most exposed to extreme weather.

The partnership will help meteorological services in different countries to better predict, withstand and recover from extreme weather events – reducing damage, protecting livelihoods, strengthening economic resilience and enabling communities to rebuild more quickly.

This represents a significant boost to the UK’s climate and economic security, recognising that shocks to climate systems can have direct consequences for global markets, supply chains and growth.

This work will take on even greater importance and urgency with an El Niño of potentially record-breaking strength predicted to bring extreme weather to regions across South-East Asia and Africa in the coming months.

Initial work will focus on improving forecasting in the Philippines, which is at particular risk to weather events, due to its densely populated coast and its location at the heart of the Western Pacific typhoon belt.

FCDO is supporting the partnership through access to its diplomatic network, providing in-country support from UK embassies such as Manila, and wider efforts to connect British technology and expertise with partner countries.

Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, yesterday said:

Climate security is affecting all our lives. When countries are devastated by extreme weather, the effects can be felt all over the world, whether it is through the impact on global trade, the disruption of supply chains, or the increase in food and energy prices. Our new partnership with the Met Office will help countries across the Global South to protect against extreme weather events, and manage the effects of climate change – using British expertise and technology to create a more stable world.

The Met Office’s Acting Chief Executive Simon Brown yesterday said:

This strategic partnership will enable us to amplify the impact we already have through combining our priorities, values and strengths – positioning the UK as global leaders in this space and enabling more people to be protected from extreme weather.

The Met Office is playing a significant role in driving forward AI forecasting around the world. Powerful machine learning means forecasting can be delivered significantly faster, with more accuracy and at much lower cost than existing models.

The partnership builds on the FCDO and Met Office’s record of improving climate resilience for millions around the world through the Weather and Climate Information Services (WISER) programme.

The UK is also backing the technology needed to respond when climate shocks hit. An extension of the Transforming Energy Access (TEA) programme will expand clean energy solutions such as portable electricity systems and zero-emissions generators across Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and Indo-Pacific. This will help communities keep their power on during crises, while also providing growth opportunities for innovative UK companies.

Yesterday’s announcements reflect the UK’s modern approach to development, which moves beyond traditional aid to unlock growth, jobs and trade.

With London a global green finance leader, the UK is well placed to mobilise private capital and reform systems, while acting as an investor and partner rather than a donor. One new research programme will focus on how countries can build long term resilience, including by mobilising finance for climate adaptation.

Notes to Editors:

FCDO yesterday announced:

A new FCDO – Met Office Strategic Partnership: A collaboration to boost global access to UK expertise and state-of-the-art technology, so partner countries can better predict extreme weather events. The new partnership between FCDO and the Met Office will support the use of AI forecasting in countries most affected by the climate crisis, including parts of Africa, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific. UK experts will share data and models, strengthen capacity and provide technical training. This will mean countries can better prepare for extreme weather and climate risks, boosting global food and energy security.

Extension of the FCDO Transforming Energy Access (TEA) Platform: An £88 million extension to the Transforming Energy Access (TEA) platform. TEA supports communities across Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and the Indo-Pacific to access clean energy. The programme is rolling out innovative clean energy technologies and business models, including pay-as-you-go solar battery systems and mini-grids that provide reliable, off-grid clean electricity for households and businesses. By leveraging UK leadership in clean energy research, science and innovation, the programme provides significant growth opportunities for UK tech business and entrepreneurship.

The launch of the new SCALE programme: £39 million for a new UK flagship climate adaptation and resilience research programme. This programme will help develop understanding of what is necessary to build resilience to climate change, including on mobilising finance for adaptation and how to ensure systemic resilience at scale. The programme will unlock climate resilience for the most vulnerable people in the Global South, while leveraging UK leadership in cutting-edge science.

Investment in the Technical Assistance Facility: £3 million investment in the UK’s natural disaster fund, supporting innovative disaster insurance solutions for partner countries. This ensures vulnerable communities can access disaster finance faster, while driving innovation and new products to help close the climate protection gap. This builds on existing UK investments in innovative disaster insurance, such as the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility, a risk pooling facility, owned, operated and registered in the Caribbean for Caribbean governments, which paid out more than $91.9 million in the wake of Hurricane Melissa in late 2025.

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk

Telephone 020 7008 3100

Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.