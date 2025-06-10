RUSI
|Printable version
UK Leader of Opposition Speaks on International Law at RUSI
On 6 June The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party, gave a speech in RUSI’s Library.
The address outlined proposals to form a new policy commission to examine whether the United Kingdom’s existing international agreements, such as the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), restrict the ability of the UK parliament to implement immigration policies and deliver secure national borders.
In her speech, titled Restoring parliamentary democracy: how tackling lawfare can make Britain fairer, more secure and more prosperous, the Conservative leader said the proposed commission would consider 'the growth of lawfare' and whether 'our elected representatives can implement policies without the constant threat of legal challenge'.
She said: 'I won't commit my Party to leaving the ECHR or other treaties without a clear plan to do so and without a full understanding of all the consequences. We saw that holding a referendum without a plan to get Brexit done, led to years of wrangling and endless arguments, until we got it sorted in 2019. We cannot go through that again.'
She added: 'I want us to fully understand and debate what the unintended consequences of that decision might be and understand what issues will still remain unresolved even if we leave. It is very important for our country that we get this right. We must look before we leap. We must be sure of our footing and sure of where we will land. We start from the position that Governments need to be able to make decisions for the public good.'
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/uk-leader-opposition-speaks-international-law-rusi
Latest News from
RUSI
The Strategic Defence Review and the Challenge of Turning Ambition into Action10/06/2025 16:05:00
The Strategic Defence Review is clear the UK is not ready for modern warfare and sets an ambitious plan to reform UK Defence.
Understanding Gaza's Starvation within Israel’s Campaign09/06/2025 14:25:00
Israel’s deliberate starvation of Gaza’s population is a logical conclusion of a campaign aimed at the destruction of life in the Strip, a campaign that many experts view as genocidal.
Russia’s Military Apps Use West’s Open Infrastructure06/06/2025 14:25:00
Russian developers are taking advantage of the West’s decentralised platforms for app development to make new military technology.
Ramifications of the China-Cook Islands’ Partnership05/06/2025 14:25:00
The China-Cook Island's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership draws the island nation into a rising competition in the pacific between great powers.
After the PKK: Peacebuilding Challenges in Turkey, Syria03/06/2025 14:25:00
Disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration following the dissolution of the PKK will be a process with no recent comparison, leaving peacemakers to forge a new path.
Key Questions about the India-Pakistan Aerial Clashes03/06/2025 09:25:00
There is a risk of drawing the wrong conclusions about Chinese and Western air capabilities from the recent clashes if Indian fighter losses are looked at without close examination of the wider operational picture.
UK and Israel Relations, Where Do We Go From Here?02/06/2025 16:15:00
Political support for the war in Gaza is at a nadir among Israel’s allies in the international community, with the UK looking for leverage to end the conflict.
The Strategic Defence Review Needs to Retain its Ambitions on Technological Transformation02/06/2025 14:25:00
The long-awaited Strategic Defence Review can lead to significant change in the Armed Forces if it moves beyond previous platitudes and half-implemented ideas on innovation to rebuild the foundations of defence while also making recommendations for the big choices on technological transformation.