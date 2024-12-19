UK leadership on Ukraine continues as Defence Secretary announced £225m support package during Kyiv visit

The Defence Secretary outlined his five principles for supporting Ukraine next year during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday

The UK will step up international leadership on Ukraine into 2025, with a new £225m package of military support and further backing for next year to underpin a new plan for Ukraine’s defence.

During a visit to Kyiv today, the Defence Secretary, John Healey, met with his counterpart, Rustem Umerov, to set out the five priority areas for UK defence support, underlining the UK’s commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The UK’s continued leadership on the war in Ukraine throughout 2025 will see an increase to Ukraine’s military capability; will build on the success of Operation Interflex by enhancing the training offered to Ukraine; will strengthen defence industrial cooperation; will increase cooperation with our allies to support Ukraine; and will increase pressure on Russia.

The UK’s ironclad support for Ukraine continues with a new £225m package of military support announced today. The package announced by the Defence Secretary will increase Ukraine’s military capability with new maritime drones and boats, air defence systems, and counter-drone systems.

The new support package includes:

A £186m package of key military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine, including: £92m for equipment to bolster Ukraine’s navy, including small boats, reconnaissance drones, uncrewed surface vessels, loitering munitions, and mine countermeasure drones, directly supporting the maritime coalition co-led by the UK and Norway £68m for air defence equipment including radars, decoy land equipment, and counter-drone electronic warfare systems £26m to provide support and spare parts for critical systems previously delivered to Ukraine

£39m to provide more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems and for joint-procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the protective capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Explosive charges to equip more than 90,000 155mm artillery rounds, which can be used by the dozens of AS-90 self-propelled artillery guns the UK has previously provided

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

Nearly three years after Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion, the depths of his miscalculation are clearer than ever, as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit. But they cannot go it alone – which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025. We will enhance our offer of training to Ukraine and provide battle-winning capabilities, such as the drones and munitions included in our new £225m package today. Our support for Ukraine is ironclad, and during my meetings in Kyiv today, I made clear the UK’s support will continue for as long as it takes, regardless of the situation in Ukraine, and that we will always stand shoulder to shoulder to ensure Putin cannot win.

Operation Interflex – the British programme of basic military training for Ukrainian recruits on UK soil – is supported by 12 other nations and is one of the biggest training programmes of its kind – with more than 51,000 recruits trained since summer 2022.

The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary, and Defence Secretary have all been clear that the UK’s defence starts in Ukraine, and that providing military support is essential to promote both the UK’s national security and stability in Europe. The Prime Minister has stressed that defending the country is the Government’s first priority, and an integral part of its Plan for Change.

During his visit today, the Defence Secretary thanked UK military personnel supporting the British diplomatic presence in Ukraine, vowing to ensure military support is available to support the British embassy in Kyiv for as long as is necessary.

The visit to Kyiv is the Defence Secretary’s second in the role, having travelled out to meet President Zelenskyy on his second day in post.

With Putin resorting to sending as many as 2,000 Russian soldiers to their deaths on the battlefield each day, it is critical that Ukraine is supported with a supply of properly trained and equipped soldiers.

Further enhancing the UK’s offer of training will not only help Ukraine’s fight on the frontline but will also help provide a reserve of trained soldiers to strengthen Ukraine’s security in the future.

The UK continues to co-lead both the international drone and maritime coalitions to provide Ukraine with advanced new weapons and equipment.

The International Fund for Ukraine is a funding mechanism that uses financial contributions from international partners to rapidly procure priority military equipment for Ukraine.

The fund is administered by the UK Ministry of Defence on behalf of an executive panel comprising the UK, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Lithuania. These partners, along with Iceland, Australia, Portugal, and New Zealand, have pledged more than £1.3bn to date.

Since the start of the new Government this summer, hundreds of thousands of rounds of munitions, hundreds of ground attack and air defence missiles, as well as hundreds of drones and vehicles, have been provided by the UK as Ministers have stepped up and speeded up Ukraine support.