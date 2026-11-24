Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK leads global action with major new measures against Myanmar military following landmark genocide judgment
The UK yesterday (23 November) formally recognised the genocide committed against the Rohingya and announced a major package of measures against the Myanmar military in response to ongoing atrocities in Myanmar.
- UK formally recognises genocide against the Rohingya following historic International Court of Justice ruling
- New sanctions to increase pressure on the Myanmar military, alongside plans to target the export and supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar
- £5m in additional humanitarian assistance to directly help Rohingya in Rakhine State and up to £3m to strengthen justice for survivors
The Foreign Secretary announced in a statement to the House how the UK is leading efforts to turn the historic ruling into action, with new sanctions against senior military figures, plans for legislation targeting aviation fuel supplies to Myanmar and further humanitarian assistance funding to support survivors and justice.
The measures represent the UK’s determination to defend its values and uphold international law. The UK has led calls for accountability, summoning the Myanmar Chargé d’affaires and expelling the Myanmar Defence Attaché, alongside leading a joint statement today with Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and The Gambia.
The Court’s judgment represents a significant moment for the Rohingya and for international justice following the military’s 2017 ‘clearance operations’ which involved mass killings, sexual violence and the forced displacement. Across Myanmar, civilians continue to face appalling violence including deadly airstrikes and ongoing restrictions depriving those in need of life-saving food and medicine.
The new sanctions target five senior Myanmar military officers and impose asset freezes, travel bans, and director disqualifications in response to the continued serious violence and repression against civilians across the country.
The UK Government also intends to introduce legislation targeting the export and supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar as part of efforts to address the military’s continued airstrikes against civilians.
Alongside action against the military authorities, the UK is providing an additional £5m in new funding to support Rohingya and other communities with essential lifesaving and life-affirming services to approximately 350,000 people who need it most in Rakhine state, where humanitarian need is most acute.
A further £3 million will go towards strengthening accountability and justice for survivors of human rights abuses across Myanmar. This includes supporting the collection and preservation of evidence, documentation of violations and support for survivors pursing justice. We are also doubling our support for the UN’s International Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) which has provided critical evidence supporting the ICJ’s judgment.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband yesterday said:
The horrific violence and persecution inflicted on the Rohingya cannot go unanswered. Following the landmark judgment by the International Court of Justice, the UK formally recognises the genocide committed against the Rohingya and is taking decisive action.
Today, we are imposing new sanctions on those suspected of involvement in repression of the civilian population and other serious abuses of human rights in Myanmar, alongside taking steps to tackle the supply of aviation fuel, providing humanitarian support for those affected by the military’s violence.
Across Myanmar, civilians continue to experience horrific forms of violence and human rights abuses at the hands of the military.
There can be no impunity for these atrocities and the gravest violations of international law. We will stand with the Rohingya and remain committed to supporting a stable future for the people of Myanmar.
The United Kingdom will now work urgently with international partners to ensure that this judgment leads to meaningful action and renewed international pressure.
We have called an urgent session with UN Security Council members this week to discuss the judgement. The UK has also called for a meeting of the Security Council in two weeks’ time on addressing the situation in Myanmar, as we seek a sustained international response to the Judgment. This is part of wider diplomatic engagement with ASEAN, the OIC and international partners.
The UK has already imposed 19 rounds of sanctions since the 2021 military coup, designating 42 individuals and 39 entities, including individuals responsible for atrocities against the Rohingya.
Notes to Editors
The Foreign Secretary announced in a statement to the House new sanctions against the following senior military figures:
- Myo Htut Hlaing: Sanctioned under the Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Sanctions Regulations 2026 – Brigadier General and Deputy Commander of Northwestern Regional Command. Sanctioned on basis that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that he has been responsible for engaging in an activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, specifically the treatment of prisoners detained in Chin State, Myanmar.
- Major General Myo Min Tun: Sanctioned under Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 – Eastern Military Commander (Shan/Kayah) State. Sanctioned on the basis there are reasonable grounds to suspect that he has been involved in repression of the civilian population of Myanmar and activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Myanmar. He has also held a rank above that of Colonel in the Myanmar military.
- Major General Myat Thet Oo- Sanctioned under Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 Former Commander Northern Command (Kachin); later ambassador to Laos (2023), reportedly removed and jailed in 2024. Sanctioned on the basis that he has held numerous senior roles within the government of Myanmar including as Ambassador to Laos, and senior ranks within the military of Myanmar, most recently, as a Major General, and formerly as a Brigadier General. Through his military roles in the Myanmar military authority, he has enabled the military authorities in Myanmar to engage in repression of the civilian population.
- Major General Kyaw Soe – Sanctioned under Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 Appointed as commander of the Western Command (Rakhine) in June 2026. Sanctioned on the basis that he has been an involved person in the serious repression of the civilian population in Myanmar, principally through airstrikes on populated civilian locations and medical infrastructure.
- Major-General Kyaw Swar Oo – Sanctioned under Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021. Former commander of the Western Command (Rakhine), replaced in June 2026. Sanctioned on the basis that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that he is responsible for repression of the civilian population in Myanmar, specifically through the airstrike on Mrauk-U General Hospital in which 33 civilians were killed, including a baby, and many others injured.
- The UK now officially acknowledges 6 instances where genocide has occurred: the Holocaust, Myanmar, Rwanda, Srebrenica and acts of genocide in Cambodia and against the Yazidi people. The Gambia instituted proceedings against Myanmar in November 2019, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention in relation to the treatment of the Rohingya.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-leads-global-action-with-major-new-measures-against-myanmar-military-following-landmark-genocide-judgment
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Statement to the 31st Session of the Conference of the States Parties of the OPCW24/11/2026 14:22:00
Statement given yesterday by United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 31st Conference of the States Parties of the OPCW.
Unable to achieve his objectives on the battlefield, President Putin is seeking to weaponise food and energy: UK statement at the UN Security Council24/11/2026 12:25:00
Statement given yesterday by fAmbassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
UK steps up security support for British Overseas Territories24/11/2026 10:25:00
UK commits £18m to help Overseas Territories tackle organised crime, violence and emerging security threats.
Joint Statement on the International Court of Justice decision on Myanmar23/11/2026 16:20:00
Joint statement from the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, The Gambia, United Kingdom
UK statement on Ukraine - IAEA Board of Governors November 202623/11/2026 14:10:00
Delivered to the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors meeting in November 2026
Damage to diplomatic premises during Russian attacks on Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE23/11/2026 11:10:00
Ambassador Holland condemns Russia’s latest attacks across Ukraine, which killed and injured civilians and damaged diplomatic premises (20 November 2026).
Strengthening secure and resilient economic connectivity: UK statement to the OSCE18/11/2026 10:25:00
The UK reaffirms its support for practical OSCE co-operation on secure and resilient economic connectivity, calling for open markets, free trade, good governance and diversified supply chains.
UK cracks down on companies building settlements in the West Bank and groups blocking aid access into Gaza17/11/2026 16:10:00
The UK has imposed new sanctions on companies involved in the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and an activist group responsible for blocking aid to Gaza.