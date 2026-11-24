The UK yesterday (23 November) formally recognised the genocide committed against the Rohingya and announced a major package of measures against the Myanmar military in response to ongoing atrocities in Myanmar.

UK formally recognises genocide against the Rohingya following historic International Court of Justice ruling

New sanctions to increase pressure on the Myanmar military, alongside plans to target the export and supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar

£5m in additional humanitarian assistance to directly help Rohingya in Rakhine State and up to £3m to strengthen justice for survivors

The Foreign Secretary announced in a statement to the House how the UK is leading efforts to turn the historic ruling into action, with new sanctions against senior military figures, plans for legislation targeting aviation fuel supplies to Myanmar and further humanitarian assistance funding to support survivors and justice.

The measures represent the UK’s determination to defend its values and uphold international law. The UK has led calls for accountability, summoning the Myanmar Chargé d’affaires and expelling the Myanmar Defence Attaché, alongside leading a joint statement today with Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and The Gambia.

The Court’s judgment represents a significant moment for the Rohingya and for international justice following the military’s 2017 ‘clearance operations’ which involved mass killings, sexual violence and the forced displacement. Across Myanmar, civilians continue to face appalling violence including deadly airstrikes and ongoing restrictions depriving those in need of life-saving food and medicine.

The new sanctions target five senior Myanmar military officers and impose asset freezes, travel bans, and director disqualifications in response to the continued serious violence and repression against civilians across the country.

The UK Government also intends to introduce legislation targeting the export and supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar as part of efforts to address the military’s continued airstrikes against civilians.

Alongside action against the military authorities, the UK is providing an additional £5m in new funding to support Rohingya and other communities with essential lifesaving and life-affirming services to approximately 350,000 people who need it most in Rakhine state, where humanitarian need is most acute.

A further £3 million will go towards strengthening accountability and justice for survivors of human rights abuses across Myanmar. This includes supporting the collection and preservation of evidence, documentation of violations and support for survivors pursing justice. We are also doubling our support for the UN’s International Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) which has provided critical evidence supporting the ICJ’s judgment.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband yesterday said:

The horrific violence and persecution inflicted on the Rohingya cannot go unanswered. Following the landmark judgment by the International Court of Justice, the UK formally recognises the genocide committed against the Rohingya and is taking decisive action. Today, we are imposing new sanctions on those suspected of involvement in repression of the civilian population and other serious abuses of human rights in Myanmar, alongside taking steps to tackle the supply of aviation fuel, providing humanitarian support for those affected by the military’s violence. Across Myanmar, civilians continue to experience horrific forms of violence and human rights abuses at the hands of the military. There can be no impunity for these atrocities and the gravest violations of international law. We will stand with the Rohingya and remain committed to supporting a stable future for the people of Myanmar.

The United Kingdom will now work urgently with international partners to ensure that this judgment leads to meaningful action and renewed international pressure.

We have called an urgent session with UN Security Council members this week to discuss the judgement. The UK has also called for a meeting of the Security Council in two weeks’ time on addressing the situation in Myanmar, as we seek a sustained international response to the Judgment. This is part of wider diplomatic engagement with ASEAN, the OIC and international partners.

The UK has already imposed 19 rounds of sanctions since the 2021 military coup, designating 42 individuals and 39 entities, including individuals responsible for atrocities against the Rohingya.

Notes to Editors

The Foreign Secretary announced in a statement to the House new sanctions against the following senior military figures: