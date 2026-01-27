UK leads global efforts to help communities save the ocean and beat poverty

New funding to protect the ocean and support communities most affected by climate change.

Communities around the world will receive a £14 million UK funding boost to help protect the ocean and reduce poverty, Nature Minister Mary Creagh yesterday (26 January) announced.

The cash will support at least eight community-led projects under the second round of the pioneering Ocean Community Empowerment and Nature (OCEAN) Grants Programme, helping people in developing countries on the frontline of climate change.

The grants will benefit those most affected by declining ocean health and climate change, with a strong focus on women, girls and marginalised communities, as well as backing projects that protect precious marine habitats.

One awardee in Ecuador, led by the Mare Nostrum Foundation, is working in partnership with University College London to install green LED lighting in fishing nets that can be seen by turtles, sharks, rays and whales but not by many fish, to prevent accidental capture by up to 73%.

Yesterday’s awards build on the first round of funding, which has already protected and restored more than 93,000 hectares of key ecosystems – about the size of 130,000 football pitches.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh yesterday said:

We’re leading efforts to put local people across the world at the heart of solutions to conserve the ocean they depend on for food, income and protection from extreme weather. These pioneering community-led projects will support the families hit hardest by climate change with lasting change, while helping to protect our global ocean for future generations.

Jérémy Huet, conservation programme manager at Round 1 grant recipient Zoological Society of London, yesterday said:

A healthy ocean underpins our own wellbeing – so warming waters, pollution and the loss of underwater habitats put us all of risk. Last year we rang the alarm bells for coral reefs globally, so as we begin our second year with OCEAN working alongside communities in Mozambique, we’re delighted to see more investment into the ocean that we all rely on and the people at the frontline of protecting it. Community-led projects are at the heart of building a better future for people and nature, and every step we take to restore our ocean’s health matters.

Further case studies

Saving nearly 1,000 double decker buses’ worth of plastic from the sea: Among the other awards, Eco Kolek will expand its inclusive waste recovery system to reach 12,000 households and small businesses across Puerto Princesa City and neighbouring island communities in the Philippines, diverting an estimated 1,100 tonnes of plastic away from landfill and the marine environment.

Solar powered recycling hubs: In the Philippines, Resiklo Machine Shop will roll out community-led, solar-powered recycling hubs that turn marine and household plastic waste into durable products for local use and sale, cutting pollution while creating more resilient local livelihoods.

Sustainable fishing: In Bangladesh, Badabon Sangho will support women-led fishing groups and cooperatives to restore habitats, promote sustainable fishing practices and strengthen marine protection, using proven community engagement methods alongside close work with public agencies and national-level advocacy.