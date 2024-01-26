National Crime Agency
|Printable version
UK man jailed for directing the sexual abuse of children around the world
A man from Kent has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to directing the sexual abuse of young children around the world.
Matthew Bower, aged 52, from Swanley, was identified by National Crime Agency officers after information was received by the FBI that a man from the UK had been paying for images of a young girl being sexually abused.
The victim, a 15 year old girl, spoke to police officers in the US in early August 2017 and told them she had been sexually abused by a female family member for a number of months. She stated that the abuse was photographed and the images were being sent to a man in the UK for various sums of money.
Officers from the FBI arrested the woman and she provided them with an email address, username and Paypal details of the man she had taken the photographs for.
This information was sent to officers at the NCA who were able to identify Bower.
He was arrested on the 22 August 2017 on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children and arranging & facilitating the commission of a child sex offence. Officers searched his house and a number of devices were seized.
Upon examination of the devices, chat logs were recovered which showed Bower – using the username ‘evo5_mat’ - telling the woman what he wanted her to do to the victim. In some of the chat, he says “OK KINDA LIKE TO SEE BOTH OF U PICS, SO MAYBE WAIT UNTIL TOMORROW IS SHE FREE” and then “SENT U 80 SO EXPECT A LOT”.
NCA investigators identified that she had sent Bower 308 images of herself with the victim, as well as two ‘live-streamed’ videos between 2016 and 2017. Financial records showed that over a six year period, Bower had sent her approximately £6,000, the majority in return for the abuse material.
NCA officers also found additional chat logs and online conversations where Bower was actively encouraging others to sexually abuse young children.
They also identified a woman in Romania who had been abusing a child under the age of two, as directed by Bower. Information was shared with international law enforcement partners and the woman was arrested in August 2018. She was convicted in December 2019 of rape and child abuse offences and is currently serving more than eight years in prison.
Bower had also been contacting a number of children online via Skype, encouraging them to send him naked photos and perform sexual acts on camera. Two girls, aged 8 and 15, from the United States were identified as having been coerced by Bower into sending indecent images. Both have since been safeguarded by the US authorities.
He initially told officers he had been the victim of hacking, but in October 2023, pleaded guilty to 15 offences including causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and making over 1,700 indecent images of children, including category A images.
Jen Cruickshank, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA, yesterday said:
“Bower is clearly a dangerous individual who has a depraved sexual interest in children. For a significant period of time he actively sought people online – both adults and children – whom he could coerce into sending him abuse material for his sexual gratification.
“I’d like to pay tribute to the victims who bravely spoke about the abuse they had suffered. The initial victim report was the catalyst for this investigation and ultimately led to us being able to identify Bower and ensure further victims were safeguarded.
“The NCA is dedicated to protecting children and disrupting the highest harm offenders wherever they are in the world. Collaboration with our international colleagues is imperative in achieving this.”
Sentencing him at Croydon Crown Court yesterday (25 January) HHJ Lowe gave Bower an extended sentence, saying he had “no hesitation in concluding you are dangerous”.
The offences Bower pleaded guilty to were committed between 2008 and 2017.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/uk-man-jailed-for-directing-the-sexual-abuse-of-children-around-the-world
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA investigation ends in eight year jail term for east London money launderer who took payments for small boats crossings26/01/2024 10:10:00
A man investigated by the National Crime Agency for laundering money made by people smuggling networks involved in small boats crossings has been jailed for eight years
Couple sentenced for romance fraud and laundering criminal cash24/01/2024 14:15:00
A couple who tricked victims into sending hundreds of thousands of pounds in a romance fraud and laundered cash from others have been sentenced.
UK warns of criminal sanctions evasion through artwork storage facilities23/01/2024 15:05:00
The National Crime Agency has issued an alert to artwork storage facilities, warning of potential criminal exploitation of the sector by individuals subject to Russia sanctions.
Convicted child sex offender admits being a moderator of dark web abuse site23/01/2024 11:15:00
A man from Swindon has pleaded guilty to being a ‘Global Moderator’ on a dark website dedicated to the sharing of child sexual abuse content.
Border officer who passed on information to convicted prisoners sentenced22/01/2024 10:20:00
A border officer who shared sensitive intelligence documents with incarcerated criminals has been given a suspended jail sentence
Convicted – the east London money launderer who took payments for small boats crossings22/01/2024 09:20:00
A man who laundered money for people smuggling networks involved in small boats crossings has been found guilty, following a National Crime Agency investigation
Online predator who blackmailed and abused dozens of children and adults is jailed19/01/2024 16:30:00
A ‘pupil’ of one of the most dangerous sexual predators ever investigated by the National Crime Agency has been jailed for 24 years for committing dozens of blackmail and online sex offences.
Two more convictions in £100 million ‘cash in suitcases’ conspiracy12/01/2024 11:15:00
Two men from London have become the fifteenth and sixteenth members of a £100m+ money laundering network to be convicted, following a major National Crime Agency investigation into cash smuggling from the UK to the UAE.