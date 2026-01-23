UK marks first anniversary of 100 Year Partnership in Kyiv with new backing for reform and reconstruction

The UK is stepping up its support for Ukraine as both countries mark the first anniversary of the landmark 100 Year Partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and Business and Trade Minister Chris Bryant have today visited Kyiv for the 100 Year Partnership summit.

Visit comes as UK Government commits £20m to bolster Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the Deputy Prime Minister meets families impacted by drone attacks.

Comes as UK announces new initiatives to back reform and reconstruction in Ukraine.

The Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade, Chris Bryant, arrived in Kyiv this morning to join Ukrainian ministers, business leaders and NGOs at a summit in Kyiv.

While in the city, the Deputy Prime Minister visited a missile strike site, met families impacted by Russian drone attacks on their homes and heard from UNHCR staff providing humanitarian support.

This visit came as the UK government announced a further £20 million of energy infrastructure support to bolster Ukrainian energy security, following callous and intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector.

The new support will help respond to urgent needs to keep heat and power available for millions of families, children and the elderly. It will provide vital emergency support to repair, restore, protect and generate energy supply nationwide, keeping electricity and heating on in homes, hospitals and schools during harsh winter conditions.

Speaking to a gathering of business leaders operating in sectors that benefit from the 100 Year Partnership, the Deputy Prime Minister praised the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people. The Deputy Prime Minister also announced that the UK will provide specialised training for Ukrainian Commercial judges, delivered independently by the judiciary of England and Wales.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s full speech to the conference can be found below.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said:

I am privileged to be here to mark the first anniversary of our 100-Year Partnership because Ukraine’s security is our security. This is more than just solidarity; our friendship is a shared stand against Russian aggression across Europe. But today we go further: unlocking investment, deepening joint action, and reaffirming our leadership of the Coalition of the Willing. The UK and Ukraine stand shoulder to shoulder as true partners for freedom, committed to a just peace and a stronger, safer future for both our nations.

Secretary of State at the Department of Business and Trade, Chris Bryant, also attended the event and spoke to harnessing UK expertise and best practice.

The UK Government initiative will help contribute to a stronger investment climate in Ukraine, giving businesses greater confidence to invest, boosting opportunity and capacity for reconstruction following Russia’s illegal invasion.

Minister of State at the Department of Business and Trade, Chris Bryant said:

British businesses stand to gain from one of the most significant reconstruction efforts of our generation - our partnership isn’t about headlines; it’s about creating the conditions for long term growth, resilience and shared success. The UK is in this for the long haul, and we will continue to give Ukraine our ironclad support, working with industry to make sure they can seize these opportunities.

Minister Bryant also announced a series of measures to support Ukraine’s reconstruction to help deepen collaboration and support bilateral trade.

Three new development programmes led by UK businesses will also further support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, upgrading school infrastructure to support Ukrainian children to learn, and harnessing UK expertise to develop a net-zero housing initiative, whilst unlocking future opportunities for UK businesses to deliver for Ukraine.