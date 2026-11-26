UK allocates £14 million for UK-Med to deliver lifesaving emergency treatment, surgery and rehabilitation for Palestinians in Gaza.

UK support announced yesterday will help UK medical teams deliver emergency treatment, surgery and rehabilitation for Palestinians

£14 million allocation will support UK-Med’s frontline healthcare operations in Gaza

Heal2Play initiative brings together British medical and scientific expertise to improve care for children with blast injuries who are in desperate need of prosthetics and rehabilitation

Palestinians will receive emergency treatment, surgery and rehabilitation through the UK’s £14 million allocation to UK-Med this financial year.

This funding is expected to help UK-Med deliver:

792,000 medical consultations through two field hospitals

1,500 sexual and reproductive health consultations per month

400 rehabilitation consultations per month

250 surgeries per month

UK-Med works alongside Palestinian colleagues to provide frontline healthcare across Gaza, including through two field hospitals and two primary healthcare centres. Its teams are also helping to expand surgical capacity and strengthen high-dependency and paediatric services.

Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Stephen Doughty said:

UK-Med’s doctors and humanitarian teams are making a tangible difference in what remains an appalling humanitarian crisis. But their work can only save lives if aid and medical supplies reach the people who need them. The UK is calling for immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza, with crossings opened and essential supplies allowed in. UK-Med reports that it delivered more than 1.6 million healthcare consultations between January 2024 and October 2026, including emergency treatment, surgery, primary healthcare and rehabilitation.

British doctors and nurses who deploy with UK-Med bring valuable experience back to the NHS, strengthening the UK’s clinical expertise, emergency preparedness and ability to respond when health services come under pressure.

Minister for the Middle East and North Africa Stephen Doughty announced the allocation during a visit to UK-Med’s Greater Manchester warehouse today, where he met clinicians who have recently returned from Gaza.

He toured a field-hospital setup and saw medical and rehabilitation equipment used by UK-Med teams responding to humanitarian emergencies.

The visit also highlighted Heal2Play, an innovative partnership bringing together British clinicians and engineers specialising in surgery, rehabilitation and prosthetic technology.

The programme is being implemented by UK-Med in collaboration with Imperial College London as part of a wider partnership involving the UK, Community Jameel, the Mérieux Foundation and KSRelief.

Children will receive treatment through UK-Med facilities in Gaza. The programme will support children with limb loss and severe physical injuries throughout their recovery, helping them regain mobility, independence and the ability to take part in everyday life.

The UK previously announced £1 million for Heal2Play. This forms part of the £14 million allocation to UK-Med announced yesterday and builds on the UK’s longstanding support for its work in Gaza.

UK-Med Director of International Operations, Sonia Zambakides said:

Across Gaza, people face immense barriers to accessing the healthcare they need. Common conditions and treatable injuries can have life-threatening consequences when care is unavailable or delayed. Through UK-Med’s work, we’re helping address that reality by supporting thousands of people with specialist treatment, expertise and healthcare when they need it most. The FCDO’s continued support enables UK-Med and partners to provide specialist medical care, while also strengthening the experience and readiness of British health professionals responding to global crises.

The visit comes as winter weather deepens an already appalling humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Displaced families are facing flooding and inadequate shelter, while shortages of clean water, sanitation and essential supplies are increasing the risk of illness and placing further pressure on damaged health services.

The UK continues to call for immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza, with more crossings opened and essential medical and winter supplies allowed in.

The UK is clear that all parties must implement the 20-Point Plan in full. Hamas must disarm, the IDF must withdraw from Gaza, and all parties must respect the ceasefire and meet their commitments.

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