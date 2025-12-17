Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK meets with international coalition to keep space safe
The UK has met with allies as part the Combined Space Operations Initiative (CSpO), a ten-nation space coalition spanning four continents, to discuss the security of space.
The Combined Space Operations Initiative (CSpO), a ten-nation space coalition spanning four continents, met in Toulouse, France, to discuss the security of space.
Representatives from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, gathered in France to address space threats, conduct a tabletop exercise, and progress efforts to strengthen resilience and interoperability among likeminded partners and allies.
In an increasingly contested and volatile space environment, CSpO aims to enhance coordination of defence space operations, tackle emerging challenges in space, and advocate for the responsible and lawful use of space.
Major General Paul Tedman, Commander UK Space Command, said:
CSpO provides a unique forum for likeminded space leaders to discuss threats and risks to the domain and agree a collective response.
Therefore, I was delighted to see the Principals commit to improve cooperation, coordination and information sharing in order to enhance deterrence and improve interoperability between the ten nations.
Space services underpin critical aspects of modern life, from global communications and financial systems to military operations and information security. However, the growing risks, including the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in space, pose significant challenges to global security.
Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, said:
The Strategic Defence Review recognised that space is critical to the UK’s security and prosperity, and that space threats are proliferating.
As we continue to see our competitors demonstrate the capability and intent to hold the UK’s interests at risk, it is increasingly important that we strengthen our ability to deter hostile behaviour and, if necessary, protect our interests in space.
Gary Martin, Director Operational Policy, said:
Greater resilience and interoperability with partners and allies are key to deterring hostile behaviour and protecting our interests – no nation can do it alone.
CSpO exemplifies the truly global collaboration needed to build understanding, pursue shared objectives, and improve our ability to work together.
The UK remains committed to ensuring space is safe, secure, and sustainable, working with partners and allies to mitigate space threats. The Ministry of Defence is also working alongside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to prevent an arms race in outer space, contributing to global peace and security.
Joint Statement from The Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals’ Board, December 2025
From December 2-4, 2025, the annual Combined Space Operations (CSpO) Initiative Principals’ Board convened in Toulouse, France. Gathered at the newly inaugurated French Space Command Headquarters, senior space officials from the ten CSpO Initiative nations met to continue building interoperable, agile and resilient architectures, and to reaffirm their determination to protect and defend against intensifying space threats.
Representatives from the ten CSpO Initiative nations shared their concerns regarding the threat posed by increasingly irresponsible and hostile behaviors from some countries. These actions undermine the stability of the space domain on which our societies rely for economic prosperity and national security. Further, such actions can create confusion – jeopardizing the safety and security of the space environment – which could lead to escalation due to miscalculation, in space and on Earth.
Facing such challenges, the Principals reiterated their commitment to international law. They restated their roles as responsible actors in preventing conflict, ensuring a stable and viable domain, and opposing activities that threaten operations in, from, to, and through space.
The CSpO Initiative nations will not stand by in the face of increasing space threats. Senior leaders remain committed to improving cooperation, coordination, and information sharing; to building a greater shared understanding of space threats; and to strengthening interoperability to enhance resilience at every level.
Joint Statement from The Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals’ Board, December 2025
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-meets-with-international-coalition-to-keep-space-safe
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK sends automated turrets and missiles to shoot down Russian drones, as part of £600 million air defence package for Ukraine17/12/2025 13:05:00
The UK has committed £600 million in air-defence capabilities, including cutting edge turrets that can shoot down Russian drones to support Ukraine through the winter.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in November 202516/12/2025 15:15:15
This report was issued in December 2025 and covers the time period 1 November 2025 to 30 November 2025 inclusive.
Rapid £140 million boost for drone and counter-drone tech from newly-formed UK Defence Innovation16/12/2025 10:15:00
UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) will invest over £140 million in drone and counter-drone technology in its first year of operation.
UK launches new Military Intelligence Services as hostile threats surge15/12/2025 10:20:00
New unified organisation to speed up how Defence gathers and shares intelligence.
Atlantic Bastion plans advancing as autonomous submarine XV Excalibur handed to Royal Navy12/12/2025 13:15:00
Excalibur is a 12-metre experimental vessel. At a displacement of 19 tonnes, it’s the largest uncrewed underwater vessel ever trialled by the Royal Navy.
UK "All In" on AUKUS submarine and tech delivery as partnership powers full steam ahead11/12/2025 09:10:00
The Defence Secretary met with his US and Australian counterparts in the United States to discuss the progress on AUKUS.
Partnerships with Azerbaijan and Armenia boosted through Defence Minister Lord Coaker visit10/12/2025 13:20:00
Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker visits Armenia and Azerbaijan, boosting defence ties.
Boost for defence businesses and European cooperation as UK joins defence exports treaty10/12/2025 12:20:00
The UK has joined a defence exports treaty with European allies which will make it easier for UK defence businesses to export