UK military satellite Titania launches into orbit following £3bn space investment into defence of space

UK launches Titania into orbit, giving the Armed Forces improved observation from space, along with new trial network of ground sensors to monitor threats to UK satellites.

British-built satellite Titania has successfully launched and is in orbit, giving the Armed Forces a new pair of eyes in space.

Titania launch comes as new advanced ground sensor trials to track movements and detect threats in space take place.

Part of more than £3 billion of defence investment over next four years to strengthen UK’s presence in space and protect satellites critical to daily life.

Britain has a new pair of eyes in space, with the successful launch of British-built military satellite Titania.

The launch – completed last month – will further help the Armed Forces coordinate their efforts on and above Earth, by improving their ability to observe military activity on Earth from space.

Titania is the second satellite in the UK’s growing constellation of military satellites in orbit, following the successful launch of Tyche in October and will be operated by UK Space Command as part of the ISTARI programme.

Like Tyche, Titania weighs around 100kg – about the size of a washing machine – and orbits the Earth every ninety minutes, travelling at twenty-seven thousand kilometres per hour.

The successful launch comes as the Ministry of Defence (MOD) also stands up Project Inaros, a new trial of an advanced network of sensors designed to monitor space from three sites around the world.

Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting MP recently said:

The new space age is here. Space underpins everything from weather forecasts and financial transactions to sat-navs and mobile phone connections, and it is critical for our national security and military operations. Having Titania now in orbit and Project Inaros stepping up how we watch over our satellites means we can see threats sooner, making the UK safer. Titania and Inaros are British-built and British-designed, backed by more than £3 billion of investment in space capabilities. That means highly skilled jobs across the UK, a stronger industrial base, and a more secure United Kingdom.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, the Chief of the Air Staff, recently said:

The ability to observe the Earth from space is critical to both national resilience and military advantage. This will be demonstrated by Tyche and Titania, alongside Juno and Oberon in the years ahead. We will monitor these vital satellites using state-of-the-art technology around the world, including our Inaros sensors – to ensure our Armed Forces can fight and win wherever they are.

Under the ISTARI programme, MOD is delivering satellites and supporting ground systems to expand space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, giving British troops around the world an operational advantage.

Titania was designed and built in Hampshire by the partnership of Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and BAE Systems as part of a £9.5 million contract, and will be followed by satellites Juno, with SSTL, and Oberon, with Airbus Defence and Space.

Andrea Thompson, Managing Director, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence & Land, recently said:

This programme highlights the strength of the UK’s sovereign space capability and the critical role it plays in protecting the nation. Building on our established heritage in space, we are proud to be investing in advanced technologies, strengthening specialist skills and supporting highly skilled jobs across the UK. As a trusted partner to Government, we remain committed to delivering innovative space solutions that enhance the nation’s resilience, security and prosperity for the long term.

Dr Paul Hollinshead, Chief Executive Officer, Dstl, recently said:

Dstl has been at the heart of Titania, from the original concept, through Science and Technology investment, technical development, programme delivery, and successful launch. The achievement reflects the expertise, resilience, and dedication of the Dstl team and showcases the value of long-term Defence Science and Technology investment, delivering mission success for our armed forces.

Project Inaros will trial three ground-based neuromorphic sensors, developed by British Australian company Optera in partnership with the National Security Strategic Investment Fund, to monitor movements in space from sites in the UK, Australia, and British facilities on the island of Cyprus.

This cutting-edge technology, which mimics biological processes by detecting changes in light, could be developed to be an early warning system to spot unusual or threatening activity near UK satellites. Information gathered by Inaros will help UK Space Command units, like No. 1 Space Operations Squadron, No. 2 Space Warning Squadron, and the new No. 3 Space Effects Squadron, to safeguard the UK satellites which guide British ships, connect mobile phones and warn of missile attacks.

Titania and Inaros will help deliver on the recognition in the Strategic Defence Review that space is increasingly vital to the UK’s national security and daily life. The work is part of the £3bn committed by the Defence Investment Plan for space-based capabilities to protect UK assets in space and strengthen deterrence on Earth. The DIP has committed £298 billion of spending over the next four years.