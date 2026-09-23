Ministry of Defence
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UK military support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The UK will provide additional defensive military support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following renewed Houthi attacks and escalating violence in the region.
Following a request from the Saudi Arabian Government, the UK has agreed to provide an RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft to support Saudi defensive activity in support of the legitimate government of Yemen.
Escalating tensions in the Gulf can have a serious impact at home in the UK – increasing prices, disruption to energy supplies, and extra costs for British businesses. The Houthis are a dangerous threat to regional stability in the Middle East, and it is in the UK’s national economic and security interest that they do not succeed.
We unequivocally condemn the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and are clear that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen have the right to defend themselves.
The support builds on the UK’s existing military contribution to Saudi Arabia’s air defence, including the deployment of air defence equipment and UK personnel helping to protect against missile and drone attacks.
Saudi Arabia and Yemen are long-standing partners of the United Kingdom and play a vital role in regional stability. It is in the UK’s interest to protect regional stability, protecting vital trade and energy supplies and encouraging a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Yemen.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-military-support-to-the-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia
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