UK Minister for Development to give first major speech at Chatham House

Minister for Development Anneliese Dodds will today give her first major speech in her role, setting out the new UK government’s international development mission.

Speaking at Chatham House, the Minister will declare that “Britain is back on the world stage”, outlining four key shifts needed to modernise the UK’s approach to development and create a world free from poverty, on a liveable planet – partnership, multilateral reform, harnessing UK expertise and growing opportunity for all.

This follows the launch of the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal earlier today, which the UK government has committed to match fund up to £10m.

Addressing an audience at Chatham House, the Minister will set out a “new approach to development” and reaffirm the UK’s mission to create a world free from poverty, on a liveable planet. She will outline four key “shifts” needed to modernise the UK’s approach to development and restore its world-leading status:

Partnership – working with other governments, organisations, communities and individuals.

Multilateral reform – We will champion reform for a global, multilateral system that includes everyone, works for everyone, and is fit for the future – including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Harnessing UK expertise – We will be proactive about all that the UK has to offer the world – world-class universities, finance institutions, and expertise in leveraging private capital.

Growing opportunity for all – stating the power of international development to deliver shared benefits, for our partners and the UK.

The Minister will also speak of the UK’s ongoing humanitarian efforts in the Middle East. This includes a UK commitment to match fund the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal, launched earlier today, up to £10m. The appeal will provide life-saving interventions to those who need it most across Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Anneliese Dodds, Minister for Development, said:

This government is restoring Britain’s voice on the world stage and ensuring we are once again a global leader on international development. We will take a new, modern approach to development as we pursue our mission to create a world free from poverty on a liveable planet.. We will work with others, in good faith, to build genuine partnership, underpinned by respect for other governments, organisations, communities, and individuals.

Minister Dodds will outline how the UK government is working to make development and diplomacy work hand in hand. She will stress the critical importance of development, not only for those most in need around the world, but also for people in the UK.

The Minister will address the key challenges the UK and its partners face when it comes to development, from conflict and climate change to environmental degradation and racial and gender inequality. She will discuss the government’s strategy to tackle these issues within the context of a challenging political and fiscal environment.

The Minister for Development, is expected to say: